Muckross celebrates launch of new racing boat

Muckross Rowing Club celebrated a family close to their heart last Sunday, as they blessed and launched a new racing boat.

The Yanousek Coxed Quad was named in honour of Kathleen Murphy (née Kenny), a lifelong supporter of the club and who’s family have a longstanding history with the club.

The Kennys of Muckross has been tied to the club for over a century, with boats named in honour of extended family members reflecting this link.

Kathleen has been among the most prominent and recognised club’s supporters at the Killarney Regatta, proudly sporting the club’s yellow colours while cheering on crews at all levels.

Along with her late husband Jerry, she has also played a central role in fundraising for the club, selling tickets for the Muckross Lottery since its launch in early 1990s. This effort saw the pair named as Vice Presidents of the club.

Kathleen’s children and grandchildren continue the family tradition, contributing to the club’s success and development as active rowers, coaches and committee members.

The boat was sponsored in part by Cahernane House Hotel and blessed by Fr. Kieran O’Brien. The popping of the champagne was carried out by Kathleen’s granddaughter Aine O’Sullivan and the boat was launched on the water by five of her grandchildren – Aine and her sister Shona, as well as Daniel, Jack and Katie Murphy, all of whom are involved in the club.

Speaking on behalf of Kathleen, her son Kieran spoke of the great honour for her and her family to have one of the club’s boats named in her honour.

He also expressed the family’s gratitude to the club, its committee and Chairman Sean Daly, President Maurice Coffey and Vice Presidents and to all the members, supporters and friends in attendance. The ceremonial proceedings were followed by refreshments outside the club’s new boathouse.