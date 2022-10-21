Muckross and Quille’s Farmhouse set for starring role in Neven Maguire’s new TV show

A traditonal Bean an Tí welcome for Master Chef, Neven Maguire, who met his match meeting all the Bean an Ti's, at Quille's Farm House, Muckross Traditional Farms, Killarney, while filming for his Christmas Programme, this week. from left, Joan O'Connor, Mary Hickey and Julie Sheehan. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

A traditonal Bean an Tí welcome for Master Chef, Neven Maguire, who met his match meeting all the Bean an Ti's, at Quille's Farm House, Muckross Traditional Farms, Killarney, while filming for his Christmas Programme, this week. Bernie Lenihan, Mary Cahill, Julie Sheehan, Kathleen O'Mahony, Neven Maguire, Mike O'Connor, Farm hand, Louise O'Dowd, Noreen Brosnan, Joan O'Connor, Mary Hickey, Toddy Doyle, Manager, Muckross Traditional Farms and Túsa, resident Irish Wolfe Hound. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***

Quille’s Farmhouse and Muckross Traditional Farms were a hive of activity this past week as they played host to the one and only Neven Maguire as the famed celebrity chef filmed his brand new show, ‘Neven Maguire’s Christmas’ at the popular tourist spot.

The location is no stranger to the world of TV with TV chef Donal Skehan having previously filmed there earlier this year and the area will now be seen on the small screen once more when Neven’s Christmas show airs on RTÉ in the first or second week of December.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Toddy Doyle from Muckross House said that both Neven and the film crew could not have been nicer over the four-odd days that they spent filming.

“Both Neven and his staff and the director, David Ahare, they were all a pleasure to deal with and we’d have them back anytime. They were very cognisant of the fact that they were working in a fully accredited museum and they respected everything that we had and it was very easy to deal with them,” he said.

“The majority of filming was done in Quille’s Farmhouse which was done up in old 1930’s decorations that the traditional farm staff made in advance of his [Neven] visit. “Two of the farm Bean an Tí’s that work on the farm - Mary Cahill and Joan O’Connor - and they were involved in specific filming sequences for the programme. Mary made some yeast bread with Neven and Joan spoke about Christmas in the older times,” he continued.

“The locations lends itself to TV productions and we’re always willing to help people that respect what we do and are interested in what we do. It’s a win-win for us.

He [Neven] is a particularly nice person, a very warm person and this warmth and his interest and his grá for what does is obvious when you see him behind the scenes.”