MTU Chair calls for shake up of university funding

THE Chair of the board of the Munster Technological University (MTU), Jimmy Deenihan, has called for radical changes to how TUs are funded in order to level the playing field with the “traditional” universities.

The former Kerry Fine Gael TD and Government minister made the call during a recent appearance at a debate on the Future Funding of Higher Education at the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Education and Skills.

Mr Deenihan told the committee that the MTU is currently undertaking significant work as part of its strategic development including the development of its first strategic plan – setting out new executive structures, and an operating model for the future of the University in Kerry and Cork.

However Mr Deenihan said the MTU, and all other TUs, face severe inequality in funding compared to the likes of Trinity, UCC and UCD.

“There are three issues, from MTU’s perspective, with the future funding model. First, very importantly, the 60:40 funding split between traditional universities and TUs is arbitrary and not justifiable, especially given that the actual breakdown of respective students is closer to 50:50,” said Mr Deenihan

“This perpetuates a two-tier system which is not in the best interests of students, staff or, indeed, the Irish taxpayer who funds it”.

“Having been established, TUs now need to be empowered through appropriate funding to deliver on our goals. The budget allocations of TUs are set and static, meaning that an increase in student numbers reduces the funded income available per student. This is a disincentive to growth and the polar opposite of what is required,” Mr Deenihan said.

The former Kerry TD said the TU budget allocations should be contrasted with traditional universities, which are funded per student and thereby incentivised to grow.

“A new and fit-for-purpose funding model is required,” he added.

Mr Deenihan said an issue closely linked to how the TUs are funded is the need for the new institutions to be given the ability to borrow funds to advance key projects.

While there is a planned mechanism for TUs to borrow under the current legislation this is dependent on an enabling framework being established by the Higher Education Authority, (HEA).

This framework has not yet been introduced, which Mr Deenihan said, places the TUs at another disadvantage to traditional universities, which can access financial markets and obtain funding at another level.

“Such funding is crucial to capital development in particular, along with Government measures to make the cost of construction more affordable, and it is essential if TUs are to be part of the solution to the student accommodation crisis this country is facing,” said Mr Deenihan.

With regards to future expansion, Mr Deenihan said the MTU must increase its capacity significantly (in both Kerry and Cork) to meet current and future demographics.

“A major issue for us is a lack of buildings and services, as distinct from lack of equipment. We anticipate student growth at a rate of 35 per cent over the next decade,” Mr Deenihan said.

Based on a norm of 10 square metres per student this would mean the MTU will require a further 60,000 square metres of additional space across its six campuses in Tralee and Cork city and Ringaskiddy to meet demand.

Mr Deenihan said the MTU has several “excellent projects” at various stages of design and development for new buildings and refurbishments, which will address issues of sustainability and housing.

“TUs can lead the way on these Government priorities if given the mandate, power and funding to do so,” Mr Deenihan said.

“If we want to attract more students into TUs throughout the country, we have to have top-class facilities. It is all incremental. It does not happen overnight, but it has to start somewhere. There should be a major building schedule to bring the TUs up to the standard of the traditional universities,” he said.

The issue of accommodation was also raised by Mr Deenihan who said that the TUs will be competing with traditional universities that have accommodation on-site.

“We have to have that choice for parents who want to send their children to on-site accommodation. Based on experience and how matters work, if we were allowed to borrow just for accommodation, it would help. I am sure that many of the great buildings at UCC were built thanks to the European Investment Bank or the like.” he said.

Another potential avenue to provide accommodation would be in partnership with the HEA and to illustrate this point Mr Deenihan cited the example of the STEM building that is to be provided at the MTU Kerry North Campus in Tralee.

“A STEM building is being provided on the north campus of MTU in Tralee, which is one of a number of projects that have come together through the HEA. If we come together, we could do a project to provide accommodation on-site. There is no doubt about that,” he said.

He also pointed to the successful public partnership collaboration that resulted in the development of the Kerry Sports Academy at MTU Tralee.

“To give a small example, the sports academy in Tralee was a kind of private public partnership. Considerable money was collected from the private sector, which was then matched by money from the public sector. There is now a state-of-the-art product at MTU in Tralee”.

“It can be done. There are good examples already where it was done to some extent,” said Mr Deenihan.

Mr Deenihan cautioned that there are also risks attached to the private funding model which would need to be addressed.

“If there is private funding, then who owns the property? That is a big issue at present in another field”.

“The best approach would probably be for the TUs to borrow the money and build accommodation themselves and then get back the funding over a period through renting to our students. Rather than the accommodation being built for profit, it should just accommodate our students. That would be a very good model if it could be done,” said Mr Deenihan.

The committee also heard from Mr Deenihan about the close links between the MTU and business in the region.

“They have really developed this connection with industry in Cork and Kerry”.

“In Tralee, for example, a whole technology park was developed because the institute was collaborating. That is producing 400 jobs. They customise courses there in consultation with JRI, for example. They ask the employer what they want and then shape the course to suit them. That will be rolled out all over the country now,” said Mr Deenihan