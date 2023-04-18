MTU agree payment plan to settle €5m IT Tralee debt

THE Munster Technological University (MTU) has agreed a repayment plan to begin paying off an outstanding €5 million emergency loan that was provided to IT Tralee three years ago.

In 2018 – three years before its merger with Cork IT to form the MTU – the then Institute of Technology Tralee encountered major cash flow issues that, the Government said, threatened its sustainability.

In mid 2019 – to alleviate the problem and in order to avoid the possibility of significant cutbacks at the college – the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and the Department of Education approved a one off payment of €5 million in emergency funding to IT Tralee in order to keep the institution afloat.

At the time the Department of Further and Higher Education confirmed that funding had been approved to ensure the “stability” of the institution, but did not clarify when – or if – the €5 million payment would be repayable to the State.

The Department said that the question of repayment would be considered following a review of a “sustainability plan” for ITT and a further assessment of the institute’s financial position.

The issue was raised in the Dáil in recent weeks by Independent Waterford TD Matt Shanahan who asked Further Education Minister Simon Harris what was the up to date position regarding repayment of the emergency funding package.

In response Minister Harris said a sustainability plan had been completed in 2020 – with the assistance of Deloitte – and based on this a repayment plan has been agreed by the MTU, HEA and the Department.

According to Minister Harris the first payments are due to be made in May 2024.

“Serious cash-flow difficulties emerged in the Institute and it was identified in 2018 that the Institute would need additional funding and a series of cost saving measures to ensure its sustainable future,” Mr Harris said.

“[The funding] was provided to ensure immediate stability of the college and was essential to maintain current services at the Institute,” Minister Harris told the Dáil.