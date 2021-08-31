Moyvane’s Erin is VHI Kerry Champion

A Moyvane native who was this past week named as the Kerry County Champion for this year's Vhi Women's Mini Marathon has told The Kerryman that she is honoured to have been chosen for the role.

Erin Stack, who has been a tireless fundraiser for the Kerry Hospice Foundation over the last number of years, will once again be raising funds for the charity when the 39th year of the 10k run takes place (virtually) later this month on Sunday, September 19.

“It was the Kerry Hospice that contacted me about and basically, they are recognising me for all the fundraising that I have done for them so I was absolutely delighted when I heard it. So, on September 19, I’ll be doing my 10k run and I got my county champion top and hopefully raise more money for the Hospice because it’s a cause that’s very close to my heart,” said Erin.

Erin's fiancé, John McGrath, availed of the services of Kerry Hospice and the Palliative Care Unit after his diagnosis of Oesophageal Cancer until he passed away at the start of this year.

"I lost my fiancé in January and he, John, had actually raised €50,000 last year and then I did a calf sale back in March so to date, the total that we have raised between John and myself is over €163,000. It’s actually unbelievable when I think about it. I didn’t think a calf sale would raise what it did and then for John to do what he did with his fundraising, all while sick with cancer. John just wanted to give back.”

"To be able to do all that and now to be recognised as a county champion for what I’ve done, it’s just amazing. It’s an honour,” she said.

Registration for the event is now open on www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.