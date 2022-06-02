Moyvane’s Ed proves age is no barrier as he gets black belt in karate at 80!

Moyvane native Edward Carmody (right) recently became one of the oldest men in South Africa's history to qualify for a black belt in Karate at the age of 80 years old.

In a story that proves you’re certainly never too old to try something new, Moyvane native Edward Carmody entered the history books in his adopted home of South Africa this week when at the ripe old age of 80, he achieved something truly remarkable when he was awarded a black belt in Karate.

Edward – or Ed as he is known by most – left Ireland for South Africa in 1969 and it's there that he has called home ever since and he even had the South African twang in his accent to prove it when he spoke to The Kerryman from his home in KwaZulu Natal – a region in South Africa - about his late-life foray into the world of martial arts.

"My first introduction to martial arts was when I worked as a Garda for five years in Cork City between 1963 and 1968 and it was in the Gurranabrahur hall there that I used to do a bit of judo. I regretted giving it up when I did and then I re-started it again at the age of 75,” he said.

"What it was, I used to do a lot of kettlebell exercises with a guy called Colin Harris and I was asking him a few questions about how as you get older, what can you do to keep yourself in reasonably good condition and improve your flexibility. What he [Colin] said to me one day then was that a friend of his teaches karate and that I should go see him and join him for a class and so that's what I did at the age of 75,” Ed continued.

"I got my white belt at 75 and I recently got my black belt in a special presentation made by the Japanese Sensei - the head of the Goju-ryu style of karate that I do - at the age of 80 then,” he added.

It’s only when Ed references the fact he is only one year older than current US President Joe Biden that you realise how remarkable his feat of accomplishment is but he admits that, even under the great tutelage of his sensei Ben Mare, the road to the black belt has not been smooth at his age.

"It was tough getting back into it because there's a lot of something you might know as the 'horse stance' which means that you're squatting and getting down really low which is not easy and bear in mind that I've also got a new hip as well so there's been a few growing pains and learning curves. Overall though, I thank the lord that I'm lucky that I'm still quite flexible at the age of 80!" he said.

"I didn't really think that anyone outside of the karate scene would have an interest in it but clearly I was wrong. According to my sensei, Ben Mare, he has been doing karate since he was around 10 and he's now 60 and he say that I'm the oldest student that he's ever had," he finished.