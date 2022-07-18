Moyvane residents vent their anger at Irish Water over chronic water shortages

Residents in Moyvane say they can no longer put up with the spate of water shortages that is impacting on their homes and community.

Irish Water is being called on to urgently repair faulty pipes after the latest outage left hundreds of people in the Moyvane and surrounding area without water for days.

Cllr Aoife Thornton (FG) recently requested a meeting with Irish Water to discuss the issue. Funding for the repair of 1.5km of pipes from the water station in Listowel to Moyvane has been approved.

As temperatures continue to soar, residents are anxious they will be left without water again. The proposed start date of September has left them fuming as they want the work to start sooner.

Caroline Gleeson from Bruach na Gaile in Moyvane said she bought her house over 17-years ago and water outages is a constant issue. She has replaced numerous domestic appliances because of damage caused by water outages.

“Our heating system needs water to work. If there is no water, we can’t turn it on, and we’re often left sitting in the cold in winter,” she said.

"My electric shower has blown because I didn’t know the water was off. I have replaced my washing machine three times because of the same issue. This is costing money as well as affecting our lives. It’s a heartache at this stage,” Caroline added.

She explained that the water outages have got worse in recent times. Initially, water shortages averaged once a month. In the past six months, this has escalated to twice a week.

“It’s not just for a few hours either that the water goes, but days. We are forgotten here in Moyvane, especially when it comes to water. It’s time for Irish Water to come into the 21st century,” Caroline said.

A parent whose child attends nearby Knockanure National School said the school was closed for eight days in the last academic year due to water outages.

“It’s not acceptable to have your child heading out the door to school and to get a text saying the school is closed because it has no water,” she said.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m lucky that I’m at home, but if I was a working mother heading out to work in the morning and to be told the school is suddenly closed. What are parents meant to do? It’s very unfair,” she said.

"There is a lot of anger and frustration. The Council and Irish Water need to sort this. Our children missed enough school because of the pandemic, now they’re missing it because of no water. It’s scandalous.”

Richard O’Connor is a farmer in Moyvane. He is paying meter charges and said the problem is ongoing for years with seemingly no end in sight.

“It’s very poor. The pipes are out of date and too small. There is so much heavy traffic flow on the roads now as well that is adding to the damage,” he said.

Richard explained how use of the water mains is vital for farming in terms of overall hygiene in his yard.

“We depend on this for our livelihoods. Irish Water need to replace the piping for us, we’re just sick of it. They [Irish Water] are coming out doing patch repair jobs when they would be better off spending the money on finishing the job outright,” said Richard.

Anna Marie Kennelly from Moyvane said her son and daughter live close to her and are constantly without water. She feels water outages are also capable of causing house fires where electric appliances are concerned.

“My daughter was on holiday recently. The washing machine was on, but we didn’t know the water was off. That’s something to be afraid of. It’s going on for years,” she said.

Anna Marie’s property has its own water well. The fact her adult children - who are paying rates and bills - are coming to her to get water is no longer good enough.

“It’s a disgrace that homes are short for water. It’s no longer acceptable not to have water in homes and schools, especially since the pandemic,” she said.

Anna Marie believes Moyvane has suffered ‘enough punishment’ over the years in terms of its basic services.

“Our roads have been torn up twice because of works, and now water shortages. They expect people to pay their bills but won’t act when the services are broken. Irish Water need to get its act together,” she said.