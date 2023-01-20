Moyvane man told guards to “f*** off and mind your own business”

A Moyvane man attempted to jump into a Garda vehicle and told the guards to “f*** off and mind your own business” after he was stopped while walking down a dark road early in the morning.

John Lynch (53) of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane, was seen by Gardaí at 2.30am on July 25 last, a Monday. They stopped him for his own safety, Garda evidence outlined at Listowel District Court on Thursday, but he told the guards to “f*** off and mind your own business”.

He also attempted to jump into the back of the guards’ vehicle before being arrested, after which he told the guards to “go f***” themselves.

Mr Lynch pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, or being reckless as to whether the peace might be breached. He also pleaded guilty to being drunk to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, told the court that Mr Lynch is a very decent man who consumed too much alcohol prior to the incident. He said his client has a very poor recollection of what happened.

Mr Mann added that Mr Lynch was initially brought to Listowel Garda Station, where he could not be facilitated. He was then brought to Tralee, but the same scenario applied, as it did when he was brought to Killarney, and so they went back in the direction of North Kerry.

After some time, Mr Mann said “all parties involved were chatting and shared a cigarette”.

Judge David Waters convicted Mr Lynch, fining him €300 for using threatening, abusive, or insulting words. A conviction for being drunk to the extent that he was a danger to himself or others was taken into consideration.