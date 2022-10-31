Mountwatering weekend enjoyed by all as crowds descend on Listowel Food Fair

John Mangan, Mairead Moriarty, Daira Piaseczna, Sarah Fitzgerald, Catherine Kelly, Dina Vyapuri, Líosa ó Flatharta and Jimmy Deenihan pictured in the Listowel Arms Hotel at the weekend as part of the Listowel Food Festival. Photo by John Kelliher.

Clare Foley and Isabelle Lonergan at the Listowel Arms Hotel as part of the Food fair Saturday "food Trail" in Listowel Food Fair.

Johnny Breen, Austin Quilter, Christine Bruwuer, Peter Russell, and Catherine Kelly pictured at the presentation of the Local Food Hero Award last Thursday Evening at Listowel Arms Hotel. Photo by John Kelliher.

Marie MacMahon and Helen Duggan pictured attending the Banquet at Listowel Arms Hotel celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of Kerry Group in Listowel last Thursday Evening. Photo by John Kelliher.

Jimmy Deenihan pictured taking a group out on a food trail around Listowel as part of the Listowel Food Fair which was held over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Jimmy Deenihan pictured presenting Austin Quilter with the Local Food Hero Award at the Listowel Food Fair which was held over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

Pat Foley buying some homemade chutney and fresh eggs at the Farmer's Market last Friday as part of the Listowel Food Fair. Photo by John Kelliher.

Owen Moriarty making a purchase from Christna Purcell of The Cookie Crumble Bakery during the Listowel Food Fair which was held over the weekend. Photo by John Kelliher.

You butter believe it that the first Listowel Food Fair since 2019 was an egg-cellent success this past weekend as crowds came in their droves to the North Kerry town - usually famed for its literary works but this time for its culinary treats - to enjoy some mouth-watering treats.

There were many highlights of the first Food Fair since COVID to choose from over the past few days including a banquet in the Listowel Arms Hotel to mark 50 years since Kerry Group was established in Listowel, a farmers market, the Listowel Food Fair Trail, a walk along the newly opened Greenway along with late night crowd-pleasing events such as whiskey tasting that was held in Flanagan’s Bar on Friday night and ‘Pig ‘N Porter’ night in Christy’s.

Speaking to The Kerryman, Jimmy Deenihan said that the last few days had gone “very well” for everyone.

“It was our first time back since 2019 and it was a huge success. People have been very positive about the fair and about all the various events that were held. We had a wide and varied programme so there was something there for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“The highlight of this year’s event was probably the special banquet that was held for Kerry Group in the Listowel Arms Hotel. That was a spectacular event and a great way to mark such a big milestone for the company locally,” Jimmy continued.

The recent opening of the Greenway in Listowel was marked as well on Sunday afternoon when Jimmy and a few others took a stroll along the beautiful new amenity that is sure to draw people from far and wide to the town next summer.

A food trail - led again by Jimmy - to various different restaurants around town was another brilliant success for the town with Jimmy saying they easily could have filled the quote for the event four times over, such was the demand.

“It was a special food trail where went to different outlets around town and sampled different foods and that was a huge, huge success. There was 30 people on the trail and we could have four trails running, there was such a huge demand for it,” he said.

“The Sunday then, we had a food and craft fair which was attended by an estimated few thousand people over the day so again, another hugely positive sign,” Jimmy added.

Finally, it was a particularly good week for local man Austin Quilter as he was chosen as this year’s winner of the Local Food Hero Award with Jimmy saying that Austin was the clear choice as winner.

“Any of the people who were awarded the Local Food Hero award in the past, they’ve all been very successful so this year, we decided to give it to Austin because of his success.”

“He’s done great work with Chrissy’s Cheescakes - that’s one of his brands - and now as well with Treehouse Foods and at the moment, he is employing 40 people which is extraordinary so he was a very deserving winner,” Jimmy said.