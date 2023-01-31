Motorists mired in ‘bedlam’ in Listowel amid multiple roadworks

Work underway on the latest phase of the Listowel Bypass project at the John B Keane Road. Photo by John Kelliher

LISTOWEL’S traffic woes were blasted by a number of County Councillors at a meeting on Wednesday, with Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly saying parts of the town were like ‘bedlam’ and a ‘zoo’.

The issue sparked debate at the outset of last week’s Municipal Area meeting – held in Ballylongford’s Parish Hall – and comes as Listowel is being subjected to two projects; the large-scale bypass along the John B Keane Road and the replacement of water mains beyond Greenville.

The latter has led to the road being closed from Scartlea, cutting off Kilocrim and Ennismore from their usual straightforward route into town – as well as the heavily-used back route to Finuge.

And the road plans have the potential for even further complications with part of the road in Clieveragh set to close for a period of up to a fortnight.

Cllrs pleaded with management to effect this closure during the mid-terms in order to limit traffic chaos as much as possible.

Meanwhile, the Greenville closure is forcing many commuters to take the longer route via the N69, leading to pressures in other parts of the area.

Cllr Mike Kennelly described recent scenes at the junction in Greenville as a ‘disgrace’ as he questioned Kerry County Council officials as to whether or not there had been any consultation on the matter prior to the works getting underway.

Kerry County Council said there very much had been consultation ahead of the works in Greenville getting underway, but that the Council hadn’t been ‘directly involved’ in the process.

The Council insisted that the investment there in the water system is vital for the future of Listowel.

Senior Roads Engineer Tracey Smith informed Councillors that the works had been agreed in line with the normal process.

Listowel Municipal Area Manager John Kennelly said the funding had to be availed of:

“We had to avail of the funding. There was liason with Wills Bros [the bypass contractors] in relation to it. It’s investment into the town...we had to avail of the funding when we had it.”

He said he expected the water mains replacement work would be completed by this month: “That will be a bit of work done and out of the way.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Barry said the consultatuion that had taken place was not nearly sufficient:

“We can say there was consultation, but there was no consultation with the bus providers on that route.

“I know that, or with the schools back there...I got calls from service providers and they didn’t even know it was happening. We need to bear that in mind...I didn’t know there was works until I started getting cross phonecalls,” Cllr Barry informed officials.

He also queried the long-standing issue of the traffic light scheme for Ballygologue Cross – where faulty lighting has led to traffic chaos at the blind junction in recent years.

Wills Bros are currently working on that section of the John B Keane Road as part of the Bypass project and Cllr Barry said it had been agreed the lighting would have been put in place by March.

He said he was disappointed to learn that the new traffic lights now appears to have a deadline of June.

But Ms Smith told them the point was moot as temporary traffic lights are working in the area until the completion of that section of the bypass in any event.

Cllr Barry stated: “It was agreed the traffic lights were going to be prioritised..we were talking about March but now we’re talking about June.”

Ms Smith replied: “Ballygologue Cross will have temporary lights until the permanent lights go in, we’re trying to finish the John B Keane Road as efficiently as we can and this is the most efficient way we can come up with.”

Cllr Aoife Thornton asked the Council what alternatives had been explored for the Clieveragh closure and what exactly it would entail.

Council officials agreed to hold a special on-site meeting with the Cllrs to explain all the intricacies of the current works, acknowledging it was getting ‘complicated.’

Cllr Kennelly said neither he nor his colleagues are able to advise the public on the matter as a result of all the confusion.

“It’s like a zoo inside in Listowel at the moment. They’re all over the place. I don’t have an idea of what’s going on, none of the members do.

“There are people late for school, they’re going different routes that are not even on that map,” he said referring to a Council graphic.

Cllr Thornton called for the meeting that was suggested to be held as a matter of urgency with clear mapping provided the members at it.

“The public will need better advance notice, particularly of something as severe as the Clieveragh closure.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney agreed with his FG colleagues:

“We need to get that out there. If someone rang me to explain what is going on I would have no way of telling them what is happening.

“I know what you are saying about the billborads, but it has to go out into the media too with more information and timelines to tell people what’s happening.

“The Clieveragh one looks like it’s going to be a banana skin but if it’s four or five days timed around the mid-term it would help us a great deal,” Cllr Moloney said.

Ms Smith said that the alternatives to shutting the Clieveragh road down for the looming phase was shutting the section of the John B Keane Road already completed by Wills Bros – from the Ballybunion Road to the Clieveragh roundabout – or utilising traffic lights she said would have led to ‘very long delays’.

Mr Kennelly then moved to organise the on-site briefing between officials and councillors.