Motorists advised to show caution on roads as deer breeding season starts

Motorists are being advised to show extra caution when traveling the roads adjacent to Killarney National Park this autumn as the deer breeding season starts.

The Irish Deer Commission say dawn and dusk is when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas near woodlands and mountains.

Drivers are being asked to reduce speed where they see a warning sign and stay alert.

Drivers should also be prepared to stop, but never swerve as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle. When you see a deer ‘dip your headlights’ as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow.

“From late September until early November the clash of antlers will be heard as males show off their virility to potential mates and, like gladiators entering an arena, they parade around showing off their armoury of antlers,” said Damien Hannigan of The Irish Deer Commission.

“While the rut is an amazing experience to witness it is also a time when there is an increased incident of road traffic accidents involving deer as male deer go in search of females and younger males are ousted by dominant males forcing deer to cross public roads and motorways,” he added.

Drivers should not approach an injured deer. If you are involved in a road traffic accident involving a deer, or come across a deer that has been involved in a road traffic accident, immediately contact the Gardaí.

The Irish Deer Commission operate a humane deer dispatch scheme with 135 trained volunteers assisting agencies and charities who deal with an increasing number of deer vehicle collisions nationally.

Meanwhile, this Sunday, October 9, sees the annual Deer Rut Watch Event at Killarney National Park. Members of the public can join the Irish Deer Commission on its Red Deer Rut Watch.

The breeding season for wild deer known as the “rut” is one of the highlights of the wildlife calendar as stags roar out to their competitors for the right to breed with females.

This amazing spectacle has taken place in Kerry for over 5,000 years and Killarney National Park is acknowledged as one of the best locations in Europe to observe the red deer rut.

The event is kindly hosted by the National Parks and Wildlife Service and is free of charge. The walk takes place at the peak of the red deer rut on Sunday (October 9).

The event is family friendly event and suitable for all fitness levels, with no specialist clothing required.

There will be talks by a Conservation Rangers and the Irish Deer Commission, along with a display of native red deer antlers.

Places are limited and must be booked online in advance at www.irishdeercommission.ie/news