The scene of Tuesday’s afternoon’s fatal motorcycle crash at Ballyvelly in Tralee. Photo Mark O’Sullivan

A MOTORCYCLIST has died following an accident in the Strand Road area of Tralee on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident – which involved a single motorcycle – occurred shortly after 4pm on Tuesday, close to the entrance to the Springfield housing estate in Ballyvelly.

It is understood that the bike went out of control and struck a wall. The motorcyclist, a man in his fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the accident.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted at 4.15pm.

A large number of gardaí, an ambulance and the fire service attended the scene of the crash which remained sealed off on Tuesday evening.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated by the Garda Roads Policing Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact gardaí in Tralee.