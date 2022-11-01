Mother ‘heart-broken’ as vital tests cancelled for sick Kerry child due to bed shortages

Jean O'Sullivan and her 10-year old son Michael whose appointment has been cancelled in Crumlin Children's Hospital due to bed shortages as winter flu season hits.

A Kerry mother has said she is devastated after long-awaited tests for her son, Michael, were cancelled at Crumlin Children’s Hospital due to bed shortages.

10-year-old Michael O’Sullivan, from Tuosist, was due to be admitted to Crumlin this week for vital tests with the gastroenterology team – the only team in the country specialising in children’s gastroenterology care.

The family had been waiting for the appointment since last April and in September received the date, allowing them to organise the logistics around the trip to Dublin given Michael’s complex needs.

“We are not just disappointed. We are heart-broken,” said Jean O’Sullivan following the cancellation.

The family had been waiting for the appointment since last April, and in September they received the date, allowing them to plan for the much needed appointment. Bumbleance, the children’s ambulance service, has to be on hand to transport Michael to Crumlin for all appointments, and the family needs to book accommodation in Dublin. All of this had to be cancelled after they received the news that the appointment was not going ahead.

Michael’s mother, Jean, said they received a call last Thursday explained that the appointment was being cancelled as there were no beds available. This, Jean says, is due to the rise in winter hospitalisations linked to winter illnesses.

"It is very frustrating, everything is put on the long finger,” she added.

She said she does not understand why such appointments have to be cancelled when winter hits. Hers is one of at least eight families affected by bed shortages in Crumlin.

"Appointments have been cancelled for at least seven other families from across Kerry. Winter comes every year, why don't hospitals plan for this in July and August?” she said.

"It is a similar problem every year as we head into the winter months.”

She said that such cancellations are devastating for families who have already waited a long time for vital appointments and who are under daily pressure as they fight for the care of their children.

“If hospitals can’t cope this time of the year something has to be done. If we don’t have a proper health system we have nothing,” Jean said.

"This is not about Michael, it’s about all the families. We as families of children with needs are asking that more is done to protect our hospitals at this time of year in the hope that appointments are not cancelled.”

Jean says she has been told the hospital will do its best to attend to him before Christmas, but she is doubtful that the will happen by then, leaving the family in limbo and their son continuing to suffer and dependent on high levels of medication.

"We don't have a great plan for Michael going forward, we needed this appointment to open the door,” Jean said.