Morgan & Méabhs’ St Brigid’s crosses deliver for rescuers

Morgan and Méabh O’Flaherty’s St Brigid’s cross fundraiser for the Banna Sea Rescue unit and the Air Ambulance making the front page of The Kerryman at the start of the month, above. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Morgan and Méabh O'Flaherty present the proceeds to the Banna unit at its centre in Banna. Photo by Domnick Walsh

ABBEYDORNEY siblings Morgan and Méabh O’Flaherty are the toast of two vital rescue units after they raised over €640 through a fundraiser that was entirely off their own bat.

Morgan (12) came up with the idea of making hundreds of St Brigid’s Crosses at the turn of the month, for sale through local shops in order to raise money for charity.

And it was Méabh (4) who hit upon the charities – choosing the Banna Sea Rescue unit and the North Cork-based Air Ambulance. For Méabh knew full well the importance of such services, having been flown herself to Crumlin hospital in recent years due to a condition that sees her body struggle to regulate its temperature.

Members of each unit were delighted to receive their half of the St Brigid’s cross drive proceedings; treating Morgan and Méabh like royalty when they called in to present the money.

“They had a fantastic time visiting the Air Ambulance and Banna Sea Rescue, they were treated like royalty,” dad Morgan said.

“We met Brian and the crew in Banna where they told Méabh and Morgan all about the boat and what they do. They even got to put on some of the gear and both are now invited to join as volunteers when they are 16, which they are really looking forward to.

“We met Donal and some of the crew at the helicopter base in Rathcoole and Morgan and Méabh had a fantastic time there too as well. They are both looking forward to doing it all again next year,” Morgan O’Flaherty said.