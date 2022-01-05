More vaccine walk-in clinics scheduled in Kerry

Roisin Walsh gets her Vaccine from Miriam O'Donnell at the Kerry Vaccine Centre in Tralee at the former Borg Warner factory. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Walk-in clinics for Covid-19 booster vaccinations will take place at the Kerry vaccination centre this week. A clinic for those aged only between 16-29 will take place on Thursday January 6 from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

A further Walk-in clinic for those over 30 years of age will operate on Sunday January 9th from 9.30am – 4.30pm.

The HSE are urging the public in those age groups to avail of the booster clinics and not to wait for an appointment.

The HSE are also asking the public to note the set times and dates for age specific categories.

The booster campaign by the HSE is continuing as cases continue to rise across the county amid concerns about staffing levels in businesses right across the county with many forced to close temporarily due to lack of staff as the Omnicron surge takes hold in Kerry.

The centre is located at the former Borg Warner site in Monavalley in Tralee, V92 HT21

The public can check their eligibility on HSE.ie/findvc