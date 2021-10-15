More Irish tourists got the opportunity to visit Skellig this year

Calling time on Skellig Michael for the season. OPW’s National Monuments District Foreman of Skellig Michael, Pat O'Shea, leaving the 6th century monastic island, Skellig Michael at the end of the season in September. Pat is responsible for maintaining using traditional methods the most exposed and haunting ancient Hermitage and World Heritage Site. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

With the 2021 season now closed for world-famous Skellig Michael boatmen and the staff who look after the island are taking a well deserved break having thankfully had a busy season despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the lack of international tourism.

Boatman Paul Devane said they had a “very busy season with Irish tourists” this year. Though it had been feared that numbers would drop due to the decrease in tourism this has not been the case.

"We had lots of families who were delighted with it. It put Kerry on the map for Irish people. There was a massive jump in Irish tourism,” said Mr Devane.

"It was crazy busy this year.”

Paul operates Skellig Michael Cruises with seven boats – one of which has a licence to land. He said that tours around the island proved hugely popular especially with families.

However, there was a drop-off in September numbers following the return to school – a drop-off that would traditionally not occur on a normal year as tourism would continue.

There was a slight return to international visitors during the month of September but on a much reduced scale than previous years due to Covid-19.

The weather also proved difficult for some weeks in September.

For Paul and other boat operators to the island and around the island it was great to be back on the water given the island was closed for the 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was a huge blow to tourism in South Kerry.

He said the interest in the island has grown year on year and this year was no exception.

"It is mind-blowing the amount of people you see coming. People are still coming.”

The OPW said this week that visitor numbers to the island this year were on a par with 2019. The official figures for the 2021 season are not yet available but in 2019 15,616 people visited Skellig Michael according to OPW figures. The island is traditionally open from May to September but this is dependent on several factors particularly weather to land on the island and to undertaken preparatory works for re-opening the famous heritage site.

15 boats have licences to land on the island with a limit of 180 people per day allowed on the island in a bid to preserve the World Heritage Site.

The OPW said this week they have no plans to increase the number of licences which are up for renewal in 2023 to be in place for the 2024 season.

The 2021 season saw a number of projects on the island including the completion of toilet facilities for visitors. Conservation works at the Upper and Lower Lighthouses are also taking place and will continue over the coming years. Due to the remote location and weather logistics to reach the island no restoration works will take place over the winter months.