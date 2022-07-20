More information sought on Dingle development

Kerry County Council has deferred making decisions on applications for permission to construct major apartment developments in Dingle while it seeks additional information from the developers about their proposals.

Three planning applications have been submitted to the council in recent months seeking permission for developments that are mostly made up of one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

In all cases the developers say the apartments are a necessary and logical response to the critical housing need in Dingle. However, existing residents have objected, saying the planned developments are too big, too dense, and out of place in a small town.

The three proposed developments could provide accommodation for approximately 553 people. If they were all occupied by permanent residents – which is their intended use, according to the developers - this would amount to a 25 per cent increase in the population of Dingle.

The proposed developments currently seeking planning permission are for:

• The Grove – on a 1.87 hectare site beside Áiseanna na hÓige and bounded by the Na Gorta Glasa, Árd na Gréine and Cluain Árd estates. The proposal - submitted on May 18 by Social Housing Company with addresses in Dublin, Cork, and Upper Main Street, Dingle – is for 91 residential units made up of seven, three-storey apartment buildings containing 31 one-bedroom and 31 two-bedroom apartments, plus 21 single-storey terraced houses, and eight two-storey detached houses. The developers say the estate could provide accommodation for 278 residents.

• Relief Road - behind Goat Street and opposite Cnoc a’ Cairn estate on a site of just under one acre. The proposal, submitted by Zinbar Grove Developments on February 24, is for a terraced, three storey building containing 30 units made up of one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. It could provide accommodation for 94 residents.

• John Street – on a 0.713 hectare field opposite the entrance to Marian Park. The proposal by Cork-based HRP Construction Ltd is for 39 two-storey and three-storey residential units. Over 60 per cent of the development would be comprised of apartments and it is estimated that the entire project would provide accommodation for 181 residents.

Kerry County Council has sought substantial additional information from the developers behind the proposed projects at the Grove and the Relief Road. The developers have six months to respond to the requests, which means the council’s decision is likely to be pushed out to the end of the year.

A decision on the proposed development at John Street was due last week but council planners have not yet announced the outcome of their deliberations.

All three proposed developments have been met with a raft of objections from local residents, all of whom feel their areas would suffer if the plans were allowed go ahead.

In relation to the largest of the three proposals – for 91 residential units at the Grove – Social Housing Company (SHC) says its apartment-style development “is more problematic and less profitable” than building “bog standard two-storey, semi-detached three-bedroom houses”. However, they add that the design is a cost-effective way of responding to the “housing crisis within the Dingle area” and that “the people on the social housing list will be the beneficiaries”.

Some of their neighbours appear unconvinced and an extensive submission signed by 93 residents of surrounding estates details their misgivings. The residents say the design, height and scale of the proposed development is inappropriate, it would diminish the attractiveness of Dingle town and would be detrimental to the health and wellbeing of new and existing residents.

Residents add that the proposed development appears to contravene Kerry County Council and national planning objectives and that it would cause serious traffic hazards, particularly around Áiseanna na hÓige childcare centre, at the single traffic access point at the Spa Road, and at the junction between the Spa Road and the Conor Pass Road.

The residents also raise questions about the name of the development company and state in their planning submission to the council that: “Using the name ‘Social Housing Company’ is disingenuous and misleading and has discouraged the public from scrutinizing the application…”

“Using the name ‘Social Housing Company’ implies that it is a not-for-profit, social housing organization as described by the Irish Council for Social Housing when clearly it is not,” the residents’ submission states. The submission includes a letter from the Irish Council for Social Housing (ICSH) which states that, “Social Housing Company using the website www.shco.ie is not affiliated with the ICSH”.

Meanwhile, residents surrounding the proposed development by Zinbar Grove of 30 apartments at the Relief Road have raised concerns about “excessive development in an already developed area”, the impact on the existing streetscape, potential traffic hazards, and the loss of a valuable green area.

Residents have also opposed plans by Cork-based HRP Construction Ltd to build 39 two-storey and three-storey residential units in a 0.713 hectare field on John Street. Residents of John Street and Marian Park have highlighted potential traffic hazards, concerns over the design and density of the development, the potential for apartments to be used for short term holiday letting, and the impact on neighbouring properties.