More drink driving arrests in Kerry than in any other rural county over festive period

Gardaí made more arrests for drink driving in Kerry than in any other rural county in Ireland during their Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign.

Figures were released this week by the force showing that 34 arrests were made on suspicion of drink driving in Kerry between December 1 and January 3.

It is the single highest figure of any rural county, with Donegal and Galway of any comparable volume, with 32 and 31 arrests respectively in the period.

The figures come as further alarming fuel for concern that the message on drink driving and road safety is hitting wide of the mark for far too many drivers.

Meanwhile, the Kerry rate also represents nearly twice the level of drink driving arrests – on a per capita basis – in the major metropolitan counties of Dublin and Cork.

152 arrests on suspicion of drink driving were made across Dublin city and county; with 57 across Cork city and county over the same period. Each represents roughly .01 per cent of the county population.

The 34 arrests in Kerry for drink driving represents .023 per cent of the population here.

Meanwhile, three drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs in Kerry. It would seem on a par with the drug-driving levels in much of the rest of rural Ireland. For example, five arrests were made for drug-driving in Donegal, with two in Galway and as many as 14 in Limerick.

An Garda Síochána said the campaign was mounted to target what they termed the four ‘life-saver offences’ – intoxicated driving, speeding, use of mobile phones while driving and the non-wearing of seatbelts.

Evidence shows these types of offences are key contributors to road deaths and serious accidents.

16 people died on roads across the State last month alone, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said on announcing the figures on Friday.

"In December 2022 sadly 16 people lost their lives on Irish roads.

"We are committed to reversing the trend in deaths and serious injuries on our roads. In 2023 we will continue to work with all agencies to ensure we play our part in making our roads safer and delivering the Governmental Road Safety Strategy.”

Asst Comm Hilman appealed urgently to motorists to stick to the vital rules of the road:

"I would appeal to all road users to consider their actions and behaviours on the roads. We all share the road space and therefore it is a shared responsibility for making our roads safer.

"I would ask all road users to work with us to reduce serious injury and fatal road traffic collisions by adhering to the rules of the road and adapting their behaviour to suit road and environmental conditions.”

Gardaí mounted 7,405 checkpoints nationwide in the period, making 745 arrests for driving under the influence in total. 256 seatbelt offences were detected with 932 drivers detected using their mobile phones; 14,704 speeding offences were detected and 4,829 road traffic collisions were reported to gardaí.