Month-long Turas Mór Kerry homecoming festival kicks off this Friday with Dingle Food Fest

Azeta Seery, Fáilte Ireland; Moira Murrell, CEO, Kerry County Council and John Francis Flynn, Cathaoirleach, Kerry County Council, at the launch of the An Turas Mór festival. Photo by Pauline Dennigan

IT promises to be a busy month across the county with the Turas Mór Homecoming festival kicking off this Friday.

The Turas Mór – like a mini follow up to the Gathering in 2013 – is a county-wide initiative aimed at bringing Kerry’s diaspora home this October.

It is being presented by Kerry County Council as part of the Global Irish Festival Series, which is a joint initiative between Fáilte Ireland and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

An Turas Mór will take place in locations across Kerry from October 1 to 31.

The month-long event will include a mix of long-running festivals, new events, sporting events, business gatherings and one-off celebrations.

Featuring established world-class festivals such as the Dingle Food Festival and the iQuest Adventure Series, there is plenty on offer for all festival goers.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy, said the Kerry homecoming festival will be a truly special occasion.

“I warmly welcome the members of our diaspora who will be returning for the Global Irish Festival Series,” he said.

“Those with a connection to Kerry will have a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with home and to rediscover the vibrancy of the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Through the Global Irish Festival Series, we will re-affirm our sense of solidarity and common identity and celebrate our shared culture and history.”

Kerry County Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell said the event promises to be wonderful few weeks for everyone in the county.

“We in Kerry County Council are delighted to present An Turas Mór this October and welcome the support of Fáilte Ireland and Department of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. We look forward to welcoming all our visitors to Kerry for what promises to be a wonderful month-long Festival,” she said.

A full list of the events and activities taking place during An Turas Mór can be found on the festival website at www.homecomingkerry.com.