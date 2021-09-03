‘Modern Family’ star enjoys flying visit to Killarney

'Modern Family' star Jesse Tyler Ferguson poses alongside local 15-year-old jarvey Lewis whom the actor thanked in his Instagram post about his visit to Killarney this week.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who is best known around the world for his starring role as Mitchell Pritchett in the hit US sitcom ‘Modern Family’, enjoyed a stroll and a jaunt around Killarney National Park this week as took a break from work on his latest project ‘Cocaine Bear’ which is currently being shot in Wicklow.

The 45-year-old actor posted photos of him and and his husband Justin Makita at Ross Castle along with other photos of the pair enjoying a ride in a jaunting car through the park.

"30 hours! Killarney & Cork. Went on a jaunting tour of Killarney park with my new friend Lewis… he’s 15 and a 6th generation “jarvey” - which was our highlight of Ireland so far.

"If you can get to Killarney - ask for Lewis," wrote the star on his social account.

He event went on to pose for a special photo with a young 15-year old jarvey called Lewis before thanking a number of local businesses in Killarney town including J.M Reidy's Pub and the Great Southern Hotel.