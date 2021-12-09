MKL Gaels prepare for biggest day in club's history

MKL Gaels Ladies team with their sponsors (back left) Seamus Kelly, Nigel Wrenn and Michael McCarthy and management team (right) Damien Murphy Trainer, Keith McGuigan Chairman, Phil Tangney and Paul Carroll prior to the Munster Junior A final in Mallow next Sunday December 12 at 12noon. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

The MKL Gaels team are preparing for the biggest day in the club’s history, as they take part in the Junior A Championship Munster Final this Sunday.

The Final will see the team travel to Mallow to face the Mullinahone Ladies Football team from Tipperary.

Coach Damien Murphy said “It’s absolutely massive, it’s completely uncharted territory for them. It’s the first time we’ve won the Junior A Championship so even the fact of getting that monkey off the back and going as far as Intermediate this year or next year is a huge achievement for them, and being involved in the Munster Series is bonus territory.”

“With Covid, they trained away well during the lockdown, they did their bits as best they could and everyone had their own course of training.”

The Championship thus far has seen the ladies face stiff competition from teams, with some close calls along the way.

“Getting to the Munster Final is a fantastic achievement by them and it’s all about enjoying the day and getting the performance in. If we win there’s the All-Ireland Series as the reward and if we don’t, once they perform well and represent themselves as best they can, they’ve done themselves proud already,” Damien explained.

It would be fantastic to get one more push and securing a Munster title would be tremendous for the club.”

The club would like to thank their sponsors Seabody, Larkins Bakery and NCON for supporting the team on their journey to the final. Kick-off is at noon and tickets can be bought at the Munster LGFA’s Universe.com page, €12 for adults and €5 for juveniles, students and OAPs. Best of luck to all involved.