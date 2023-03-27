Mixed HIQA report for Tralee nursing home

Parts of a nursing home in Tralee providing care to 25 residents were poorly maintained, with upgrade works required to floors, walls, equipment, and garden to come into full compliance with Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) standards.

That was among the most striking points made in a HIQA report published into Saint Louis Nursing Home in Ballymullen in recent days, following an inspection of the facility last January.

Of the 19 regulations inspected during the one-day inspection, the home was found not-compliant with six. The home complied fully with nine regulations, meanwhile.

The two-storey premises provides 24-hour care for up to 25 residents, the majority of whom are over 65, and it was at full capacity on the day of the inspection.

The facility offers long- and short-term care, respite, and convalescence care.

The inspection was unannounced, and the inspector spoke, in detail, with five residents during her visit.

“On the walk around the inspector observed that some areas of the premises were poorly maintained and required upgrading, such as flooring, walls, equipment, furniture and the external gardens and entrance to the centre,” the report reads. “Some areas of the centre, particularly the external laundry, were also observed to be unclean.”

This led to the centre being deemed ‘Not compliant’ with the ‘Premises’ regulation. Some walls needed repair and painting; some furniture required repair; and the front entrance and external gardens were “poorly maintained and required to be cleaned”, the overall findings stated. The home was also ‘Not compliant’ with the regulation titled ‘Fire precautions’.

The report also found the home ‘Not compliant’ with four regulations relating to capacity and capability: training and staff development; records; notification of incidents; and governance and management.

In achieving full compliance with nine regulations, some of the strongest praise for the home related to its staff members. The inspector observed staff being “kind and respectful in their interactions with residents and always sought the resident’s permission before they commenced a care intervention”.

This was backed up by residents themselves, who confirmed they “were happy with the care provided to them and complimented the kindness and commitment of the staff working in the centre”.

“It was evident throughout the day that the staff knew residents very well and were familiar with the residents’ daily routines and preferences for care and support,” the report added.

Residents also spoke highly of the quality and choice of food available to them.