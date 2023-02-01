Kerry

exclusive Miracle Ukrainian bomb blast hero (13) reunited with his family in Kerry

13-year old hero Hlieb Bondarenko was reunited with his family in Ballybunion in recent weeks after underwent life-saving surgery in Germany after he was injured by a bomb in the Ukraine. Pictured are support worker and translator Iryna Kizym Walsh and Manager of Listowel Family Resource Centre Jackie Landers with Mom Iryna and Dad Andrii and Grandmother Nataliia Photo by Domnick Walsh. Expand
13-year-old Hleib Bondarenko shows shrapnel removed from his body during the conflict in the Ukraine. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand
Hlieb recovering following an eight-hour operation in Charité Berlin, one of Germany&rsquo;s top hospitals. Expand
Andrii Bondarenko on the frontline during Ukraine's previous military campaign. Expand
The scars Hlieb sustained following a bomb blast in Ukraine last year, before he arrived in Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh Expand

13-year old hero Hlieb Bondarenko was reunited with his family in Ballybunion in recent weeks after underwent life-saving surgery in Germany after he was injured by a bomb in the Ukraine. Pictured are support worker and translator Iryna Kizym Walsh and Manager of Listowel Family Resource Centre Jackie Landers with Mom Iryna and Dad Andrii and Grandmother Nataliia Photo by Domnick Walsh.

Hlieb recovering following an eight-hour operation in Charité Berlin, one of Germany&rsquo;s top hospitals.

Andrii Bondarenko on the frontline during Ukraine's previous military campaign.

The scars Hlieb sustained following a bomb blast in Ukraine last year, before he arrived in Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

Hlieb Bondarenko is only 13, but the Ukrainian boy is only too well acquainted with the horrors of war, after he suffered near-fatal injuries in a successful bid to save a friend’s life.

For Hlieb dived over one of his friends to protect him when a Russian missile struck as they playing outside his home. He sustained horrific injuries, with shrapnel lodging in his heart. But Hlieb saved his pal’s life in his selfless act.

