Hlieb Bondarenko is only 13, but the Ukrainian boy is only too well acquainted with the horrors of war, after he suffered near-fatal injuries in a successful bid to save a friend’s life.

For Hlieb dived over one of his friends to protect him when a Russian missile struck as they playing outside his home. He sustained horrific injuries, with shrapnel lodging in his heart. But Hlieb saved his pal’s life in his selfless act.

Hlieb recovering following an eight-hour operation in Charité Berlin, one of Germany's top hospitals.

Hlieb recovering following an eight-hour operation in Charité Berlin, one of Germany's top hospitals.

It was removed during a life-saving operation in Germany. Hlieb keeps the shrapnel in a jar in his new home in Ballybunion, where he was finally reunited with his family at Christmas time.

Now, he’s looking forward to a brighter future in the resort town and – after six months apart from his father, Andrii; and grandmother, Nataliia – he’ll do so in the company of people he loves.

Andrii and Nataliia fled to Ireland in the wake of the bomb that shook their lives and almost killed their beloved Hlieb. He and his mother, Iryna, were meanwhile transported to Germany. The heart surgeons who operated on Hlieb, a month after he was injured, were shocked that he had survived such a powerful bomb blast and shocked that it had not caused lasting damage to his heart.

13-year-old Hleib Bondarenko shows shrapnel removed from his body during the conflict in the Ukraine. Photo by Domnick Walsh

13-year-old Hleib Bondarenko shows shrapnel removed from his body during the conflict in the Ukraine. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Life was normal for Hlieb and his family up until that fateful day: June 27, 2022. The war had been raging in Ukraine since February, but in their suburb in Kharkiv, they felt in no danger and life had continued as normal. “We felt relatively safe at that time, it was far away from the bombing, that is why we and others stayed and didn’t evacuate,” explains Iryna.

Hlieb was outside, playing with friends; inside, Nataliia, Iryna and Andrii were going about their daily lives. It was 6pm. Nataliia was in the kitchen, cooking, as she does for her family every day. Seconds later, their lives and the lives of families in Kharkiv were shattered forever as a missile landed in the neighbourhood, injuring many, including five children.

Andrii Bondarenko on the frontline during Ukraine's previous military campaign.

Andrii Bondarenko on the frontline during Ukraine's previous military campaign.

Sitting in Ballybunion just seven months later, the family relives the horror of that day, a horror that brought them to Western Europe and Ireland as Hlieb fought for his life.

Iryna clearly recalls the day their world changed forever: “We were watching a movie… there were no air sirens as the loudspeaker was broken, but we felt mostly safe. Hlieb was in the playground with friends. All of a sudden I started feeling anxiety, like a premonition, so I called Hlieb to come home. He started to come home.

“There was a really big explosion and we fell on the ground...In that moment, I realised my child is still outside.

“As I reach for the phone to call him, Hlieb comes in shouting to Grandma, ‘I am dying.’

“We are all in such shock.”

Hlieb recalls the terror after seeing something in the sky. He described it as a ‘bird with a parachute’.

“I didn’t have time to register it, the explosions started happening. I started running to the apartment door but it was locked,” he says.

Hlieb dived over a friend who had reached the door, covering his friend with his body. In that moment, a shard pierced his right shoulder.

“If he had not moved [to save his friend] it would have hit the bone and stopped,” explains Iryna.

“There was a wall of dust. It all happened so fast I didn’t know what was going on. I was acting on instinct,” says Hlieb. “I opened the door and ran up the stairs and pounded on the apartment door, shouting ‘I am dying, I am dying.’”

His parents grabbed him, cut open his t-shirt and realised the danger he was in. They saw a shard from the bomb had pierced his shoulder and would later find out it punctured his lung and lodged in his heart.

The scars Hlieb sustained following a bomb blast in Ukraine last year, before he arrived in Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

The scars Hlieb sustained following a bomb blast in Ukraine last year, before he arrived in Kerry. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Andrii served with the Ukrainian military and had been honourably discharged following injury in the line of duty prior to the ongoing war. He knew only too well the horrors of war; now they were literally at his door. His military training kicked into action as he moved to stabilise his son, telling Iryna it was nothing major so as to not worry her.

“He started bleeding from the mouth,” Andrii recalls.

“I tried to talk to him so he wouldn’t lose consciousness, to tell him it was okay, try to be calm. We didn’t know how severe it was at that moment, you are acting on instinct and adrenaline. You don’t think.”

It is believed the missile was fired from Russia, just 40km away, to target residents. There are apartment buildings and a primary school but no military targets in the area. Five people were killed in the attack and 22 wounded, including five children, among them Hlieb.

The attacks shattered apartment buildings and left a vast crater in front of the school, with windows blown out, according to media reports.

Iryna ran for help downstairs. Within minutes, ambulance and media crews were at the site of the bombing. The moments following the bomb were filled with terror, evident as Iryna begged ambulance personnel to take her son.

“I stopped the ambulance to take my child. I knew it was serious but I kept telling him he was not going to die,” she says.

“There were three different neighbourhoods targeted. There were a lot of people injured. There were loads of ambulances and policemen. There was chaos.”

Iryna travelled with Hlieb to hospital, all the while wondering if her son would survive. Andrii, having stabilised his son, ran downstairs to help others in the mayhem outside.

“I helped with the injured people, I helped lift them,” he says.

Iryna, who has since watched a video recording from that day, says that it is surreal to look back on it now.

“It is hard to explain everything that has happened, you feel every emotional,” she says. “I know I lived through it, but it is like a movie at that time.”

And the nightmare only began that day. Iryna found herself in a hospital, praying for her son’s recovery, many miles away from Andrii and Nataliia. They fled to Ireland, arriving on July 12, while Iryna continued to fight for medical care for her son. She refused to give up. The injuries couldn’t be operated on in Ukraine but she knew the shard had to be removed from his heart.

“The doctors in Ukraine couldn’t give me a guarantee he could live with the shard in his heart, it wouldn’t move and cause his death, so I said I would fight for help from Europe to remove it,” she says.

Due to the horrific nature of the bombing, Hlieb was part of a medical evacuation ordered by the President and was sent to Germany for treatment. The military plane used included wounded soldiers.

“We didn’t even know where we were going. We only found out when we landed that we were going to the best clinic in Germany. It is Charité Berlin,” says Iryna.

On July 28 – one month after the bombing – Hlieb underwent surgery in Germany to remove the shard. The operation took eight hours, gruelling for anyone but more so for such a young boy.

But the operation was successful, and Hlieb now keeps the shard in a jar in his room as a symbol of that terrible day but also of his miracle survival.

The operation left scars on his body, and Hlieb is still recovering from his ordeal.

He proudly shows me the shard that was removed.

Iryna stayed by Hlieb’s bedside in Germany, watching on and praying for a full recovery for her son.

Thanks to the life-saving intervention by President Zelenskyy, his Government and the medical team at Charité Berlin, Hlieb is thriving today.

After his recovery, Iryna and Hlieb moved to an accommodation centre in Berlin, happy to be safe but devastated that the family had been torn apart. By now, Andrii and Nataliia had made it to Ireland to seek refuge from the war and were living in Ballybunion.

Hlieb and eight children were hailed as heroes by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a special ceremony. Hlieb was honoured for saving a child’s life. He was unable to attend the ceremony as he was in Germany, but each of the children received a hero’s citation from the President, along with gifts. The certificate is proudly held by Hlieb today.

But all Hlieb and Iryna really wanted was to be reunited with Andrii and Nataliia. That dream did not seem plausible as Iryna and Hlieb remained in Germany, Andrii and Nataliia in Ireland.

Then, one day, Andrii, who could not fight in the current war due to his injuries and subsequent discharge, told his story to Iryna Kizym Walsh – who is originally from the Ukraine and is now a Ukrainian support worker for Listowel Family Resource Centre. She told her manager, Jackie Landers. Touched by the family’s story, they contacted Kerry County Council, and soon efforts were underway to reunite the family.

It was no easy task but on December 28 – just days from Ukrainian Christmas –the family were reunited in Ballybunion.

“I was so touched by the story I contacted the HSE and Kerry County Council,” said Manger of Listowel Family Resource Centre Jackie Landers.

“I felt it was so important, we work in family support. I felt it was important to advocate for reunification on behalf of Andrii and his family,” she added.

Listowel Family Resource Centre along with the HSE community department, Kerry County Council Tralee International Resource Centre came together to make the family’s dream come true.

The first stumbling block was the translation of Hlieb’s medical records, both from German and Ukrainian, to see if the HSE could provide the aftercare he needed; thankfully, that was possible thanks to a volunteer at TIRC and Iryna Kizym Walsh.

A letter from Kerry County Council for emigration officials helped also to pave the family’s way to the country. They explained that accommodation and support was available in Kerry.

“Everything just fell into place. It is such a unique situation, that is why it was possible,” says Jackie.

For Iryna, it is a dream come true.

“We are not running from a bad life, we had everything back home. We came here for safety.”

“The first night we arrived I kept waking up and touching each other to make sure it was real. I could not believe it, it was like a dream,” she says.

“Finally we can relax. Now our family is together. It is safe.

“Everyone here is so nice.

“We are so thankful to the Irish people,” Iryna adds. “I think we have a similar connection with Irish people due to the Northern Ireland conflict. I think they don’t just support us, it goes deeper, it feels like there is heart in it.”