Minister Simon Coveney takes no shortage of questions on visit to Kerry

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney at Gortatlea Mart on Friday morning with Seán Kelly, MEP; James Maher, Castleisland; Cllr Bobby O'Connell and John Rice, Kilgarvan. Photo by John Reidy

Castleisland town businesspeople and farmers at Gortatlea Mart had the ear of Minister Simon Coveney today as the former Tánaiste paid a visit to familiar territory in County Kerry.

Fine Gael colleagues Seán Kelly MEP, Brendan Griffin TD, and Councillor Bobby O’Connell were among those to join the Minister for Foreign Affairs during a day that got underway with a breakfast briefing with businesspeople at Tralee’s Meadowlands Hotel.

He travelled on, then, to the Castleisland Municipal District, and local Cllr Bobby O’Connell said the Minister received a good reception but no shortage of questions.

“He’s no stranger to Castleisland,” Cllr O’Connell said, “I’ve canvassed here before with him in the run-up to European elections and so on.

“He spent roughly an hour at Gortatlea Mart and engaged with farmers on various issues, and he went on then to Castleisland, where he met a range of businesspeople.

“Of course, they’re experiencing pressures with energy prices, which is a huge issue everywhere of course. Our fashion shops here [in Castleisland] might not have it so bad, but it’s very tough for businesses who would need to use a lot of refrigeration.

“It’s very tough as well for publicans who have to keep coolers going – you can’t turn them off! – and rising prices from drink companies, like Heineken.”

In all, Cllr O’Connell said Minister Coveney spent three to four hours in the town and received a generally very good reception.

There was, also, no shortage of farmers at Gortatlea asking if Minister Coveney could move back to the agriculture portfolio, but we understand there was no clarity offered on that particular matter.