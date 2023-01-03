Minister Roderic O’Gorman to take steps to ensure ‘safety and security’ of residents in Hotel Killarney following New Year’s Day violence

Photos from the scene at Hotel Killarney on New Year's Day where violence broke out.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman is to take steps to protect the “safety and security of residents and staff” at Hotel Killarney in light of the violence there on New Year’s Day.

The Minister said he is aware of the situation and the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) has been been in contact with hotel management and gardaí. He has spoken to acting Justice Minister Simon Harris following the incident which is now before the court.

"I want to ensure the safety and security of staff and resident at Hotel Killarney and will be taking measures in immediate terms,” he told RTÉ.

He also said that while the incident is serious, it is ‘isolated’ and must be looked at in terms of the wider context that Ireland is accommodating 73,000 seeking international protection.

In light of the New Year’s Day incident, local representatives in Killarney are also calling on Minister O’Gorman to reduce the number of refugees living in the town. The Kerryman understands that some residents are to be moved from the hotel in the coming days.

The hotel is home to almost 400 men, women and children seeking international protection.

There are some Ukrainian refugees living in the hotel, but the majority are from other countries including Georgia and Algeria. It is understood that there are people of 13 different nationalities living in the hotel. Those seeking international protection and living in Direct Provision centres such as Hotel Killarney are seeking asylum but do not have refugee status like Ukrainian refugees have been granted.

The incident this week has, however, led to outrage in Killarney and local representatives have said they have been inundated with calls from the public. They say the town has too many asylum seekers and refugees.

Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan has hit out at Government policy.

"Councillors have no say in Government policy. We know as much as the people on the street. We are just told when they arrived. We are getting the abuse but we are not told, not informed and not part of the process. It is national policy. TDs need to step up, where is Minister Norma Foley and TD Brendan Griffin? Nobody is standing up for Killarney,” he said.

“There are 400 people in one place of different ethnicity and religion. It is a national issue. Minister O’Gorman has to sort this out.

"I am disappointed that the town is being dragged through the dirt.”

Cllr Donal Grady has also criticised the situation in Killarney and said that the reputation of the town is being damaged.

"It is damaging Killarney’s tourism and putting Killarney’s good name in the gutter,” he said.

The incident, he says, has caused fear in the town, and it is up to the Government to do something now to sort the situation. He also believes that those seeking international protection should be sent home if they misbehave.

Mayor of Killarney Cllr Niall Kelleher said that the numbers at Hotel Killarney must be reduced.

"It is like a small village, it was to be a temporary centre for six months and it has been open since October,” he said.

He said better communication is needed around the arrival and housing of those seeking international protection and refugees to the town and he has previously requested a meeting with Minister O’Gorman.

The Department of Integration has been contacted for comment.