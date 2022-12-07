Minister Paschal Donoghue extolls his views on Ireland and Europe at Other Voices in Dingle

Philip King in conversation with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe at the Ireland's Edge Conference in the Skellig Hotel on Saturday. Photo by Declan Malone

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe promised supports for people working in the field of the humanities in a lively conversation with Other Voices founder Philip King last Saturday, during which he outlined his view that Ireland’s future lay firmly as part of the European Project.

Minister Donohoe was speaking at the Ireland’s Edge Conference, a distinct part of the Other Voices festival in the Skellig Hotel on Saturday. In conversation with Philip King he spoke about the challenges facing Ireland “in a world that is becoming increasingly more dangerous and volatile” and his belief that Ireland will come out on the right side of the challenges ahead.

According to the Minister, Ireland’s relationship with Europe is key to our success “In navigating through these changes our relationship with Europe is our best compass,” he said.

He also spoke about the power of technology, brought about by advances in quantum computing and artificial intelligence, and said that the Government may need the services of philosophers to deal with the ethical questions that will arise.

In the course of an interview with a lot of banter and bonhomie, subjects ranged from Ireland as a supplier of electricity for mainland Europe to possible encounters with Elbow’s lead singer Guy Garvey, which was of great interest to Minister Donohoe who declared himself a dedicated fan.

Meanwhile, Minister Donohoe described the Covid pandemic as one of the most challenging periods of his political career, and one he would prefer not to repeat. “The pandemic was capable of ripping us all apart,” he said. “There was a great risk of fracture in society with a tendency for people to step into themselves”.

However, he saw and antidote in musical and sports events “where people come together in front of an artist and step out of themselves”.

Philip King tried to draw the Minister into a commitment to provide greater support for musicians and artists, but Minister Donohoe neatly side-stepped any commitment, although he did say that the area of the humanities, which include philosophy, was under review. “I am certain very, very shortly we will be doing more for the humanities,” he said.

The interview with Paschal Donohoe was the final event of two days of interviews and panel chats which included discussion on the integration of refugees into Ireland and the ban on examining the case for nuclear energy in Ireland.