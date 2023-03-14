Minister Norma Foley flies the flag in City of Brotherly Love for St Patrick’s Day

Minister Foley speaking at the St. Patrick’s Reception with Chartered Accountants Ireland at the Irish Consulate in Manhattan.

Minister Foley with Congressman Richard (Richie) Neal at the Ireland Day Leadership Breakfast hosted by Ireland INC at the New York Stock Exchange.

Minister Foley with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III - Bobby's grandson - at the Ireland Day Leadership Breakfast hosted by Ireland INC at the New York Stock Exchange.

Minister for Education Norma Foley meets the Roses at the Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday - London Rose Hayley Reynolds, Donegal Rose Katie McAteer and Philadelphia Rose Tara Ryan.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is already some days into flying the green flag in the City of Brotherly Love as she takes part in the Philadelphia St Patrick’s Day festivities.

It’s one of the premiere cabinet Paddy’s markings in a major US city that, like New York, Boston and Chicago, wears its Irish heritage with pride to this day.

“The United States of America and most especially here in Philadelphia have stood with Ireland and we are proud beyond measure of that steadfast friendship,” Minister Foley told CBS Philadelphia in the course of a special news feature on the festivities as the city came out in force to parade on Sunday last.

The Kerry woman was at the heart of the events; meeting local dignitaries as well as numerous Roses in the course of a busy schedule.

Minister Foley also met with Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III and Congressman Richie Neal at the Ireland Day Leadership Breakfast hosted by Ireland INC at the New York Stock Exchange on her trip. She addressed the Ireland INC Opening Bell discussion event at the stock exchange.

Minister Foley also addressed the St Patrick’s Reception with Chartered Accountants Ireland at the Irish Consulate in Manhattan.

And she also visited the powerful Famine memorial in Philadelphia in what she described on social media as a ‘poignant’ visit.