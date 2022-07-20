Minister Joe O’Brien praises community projects during two day visit to Kerry

Minister Joe O'Brien visiting the Kerry Volunteer Centre in Tralee on Tuesday as part of a two-day visit to Kerry this week. Photo by Christy Riordan.

RSS Tús supervisors and participants with Minister Joe O'Brien and Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen at the Sneem Digital Hub this week when the Minister visited Kerry. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Social Protection, TD Joe O'Brien has praised the community in South Kerry for their welcome to Ukrainian refugees during his visit to Kerry this week.

The TD visited projects across the county on Monday and Tuesday to see the work of several community projects in the county.

Commencing the two-day event in South Kerry, the Minister, hosted by South Kerry Development Partnership, visited Sneem Digital Hub, a former dance hall converted to a modern, high tech, digital hub. He then travelled to Cahersiveen where he had meetings with Local Link Kerry and representatives of the Cahersiveen Inter-Agency Ukrainian Response Forum who are co-ordinating the local community response to the needs of the people arriving from Ukraine to the South Kerry region.

Minister O’Brien praised the efforts of the local community to help Ukrainian refugees.

“I am delighted to see the huge efforts and the ongoing collaboration among agencies in response to the arrival of people from Ukraine to the South Kerry region. These efforts cannot be overstated and I am delighted to have recently allocated additional funding through the SICAP programme to South Kerry Development Partnership CLG to help with the response,” he said.

Minister O’Brien also met with the Community Response Forum who are co-ordinating the community led response to those arriving in Kerry from the Ukraine on day two of his visit. The second day of the Minister’s visit, hosted by North West East Kerry Partnership,

This also included a visit to the Kerry Volunteer Centre in Tralee and met with staff and Community Employment Scheme participants of TEAM Drug Rehabilitation Project, a scheme supporting people in recovery from addiction. He also visited St Vincent de Paul in Tralee.

The Minister also hosted a large event in the Rose Hotel, Tralee, with a view to connecting people from the Travelling Community with those organising and running Community Employment Schemes.