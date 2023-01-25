Kerry

Minister for Integration can’t rule out moving Ukrainian families from Killarney once tourism season starts

With shelter rather than community links the top priority, Ukrainian families may be moved away from Kerry to find accommodation when the tourism season reopens in March

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Newly appointed Minister for Integration Joe O’Brien hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Ukrainian families in Killarney being moved to accommodation outside the county once hotels reopen for the tourism season.

The disclosure comes less than three months after public outcry in Killarney over plans to relocate Ukrainian women and children, who had settled in the town, to alternative lodgings in County Mayo – a move scrapped at the eleventh-hour as it was felt the war-torn refugees had established community roots in Killarney

