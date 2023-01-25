Minister for Integration can’t rule out moving Ukrainian families from Killarney once tourism season starts

Newly appointed Minister for Integration Joe O’Brien hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Ukrainian families in Killarney being moved to accommodation outside the county once hotels reopen for the tourism season.

The disclosure comes less than three months after public outcry in Killarney over plans to relocate Ukrainian women and children, who had settled in the town, to alternative lodgings in County Mayo – a move scrapped at the eleventh-hour as it was felt the war-torn refugees had established community roots in Killarney

However, a similar scenario remains a distinct possibility after Minister O’Brien revealed to The Kerryman that should the Department be forced to choose between shelter and community links, shelter would need to take precedence. Read More He said this applies more so in the current context where refugees are unable to source shelter due to the shortage in suitable accommodation. “I would love to be able to say we won’t, but our primary objective is just to get people shelter for a start,” the Minister said. “I do totally recognise that people have been here for a period of time with kids settled in school and how difficult it might be if they’re asked to move again. We are trying to keep that to an absolute minimum,” he added. “But if it involves making a decision that gives someone shelter or to keep them in a community they’ve been in for a while, we will have to side with people getting shelter,” said Minister O’Brien.