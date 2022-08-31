Minister for Education Norma Foley pays visit to Killarney Innovation Centre

It’s not every day that you get to welcome the Minister for Education to your workplace but this is exactly what happened to the staff at the Killarney Innovation Centre who recently welcomed Minister Norma Foley through the doors of the centre where she enjoyed a tour of the facility as well as a run down of the work the centre does.

On hand to welcome the Minister on her recent visit was Chairperson of the Centre, Mr Sean Counihan and members of the board, Tomás Hayes and Caitriona Roberts.

The Killarney Innovation Centre, for those who might not be familiar with what it does, plays an increasingly important role in the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Kerry and further afield.

The Centre is currently home to over seventeen different companies involved in areas such as financial services, e commerce, website and software development, engineering, project management, Health and safety and many short-term clients, offering a diverse range of business services and solutions.

During her visit minister Foley was given a tour of the Centre showcasing the services and amenities that are available to clients and small to medium businesses based in the Centre. The Minister also had an opportunity to have some informal meetings with some of the Centre clients to discuss their company details and successes and challenges in the business world.

The site visit included a follow up meeting with the board members to share and discuss the future plans for the Centre.

Speaking about the visit, Chairperson of the Centre, Sean Counihan said that it was fantastic to have the Minister stop by.

“It was wonderful to welcome the Minister for education to the Centre and highlight the Centre’s capacity and facilities that help to support and grow business in the greater Kerry region”

If you would like to know more about the Killarney Innovation Centre, you can contact Conor the Centre manager on 0646637034 / info@killarneyinnovation.ie or through their website https://killarneyinnovation.ie/