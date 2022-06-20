Minister Foley joins junior entrepreneurs at the craft table at Castleisland’s Muire Gan Smál

Minister for Education Norma Foley was presented with flowers and a piece of local pottery from Delia O’Donoghue’s Main Street studio during her visit to Scoil Muire Gan Smál. Included are: Anne Curtin, secretary; Martha O’Mahony, teacher; Sophie Horan and Nollaig Collins making the presentations; Maura Browne, deputy principal; Claire Smith, teacher and Cllr Charlie Farrelly. Photo by John Reidy

The staff and students at Scoil Mhuire Gan Smál, Castleisland, were delighted to welcome Minister for Education, Norma Foley to their school on Thursday last.

The Minister’s visit was in relation to the school’s participation in this year’s Junior Entrepreneur Programme.

Upon her arrival, Minister Foley was greeted by staff and students. She spoke with many of the students in relation to the numerous projects and initiatives the school is currently involved in, before meeting with pupils in fifth and sixth classes to discuss their business venture.

As part of their JEP project, senior students had established their own business, Gems and Jewels, and made customized bracelets and bands to suit a variety of tastes.

The Minister took time to chat with each student about their experience and pupils were delighted to guide her through every step of their enterprise journey, from generating the idea of their business, to financing, marketing, production, packaging and sales.

Minister Foley acknowledged the many skills the students acquired through their involvement in this project and was very complimentary of the talents on display and the student’s commitment to their business.

Before leaving, Minister Foley was presented with her own customized bracelet, made by students in the class.

Minister Foley's visit was also marked by staff and pupils with flowers and a piece of locally thrown pottery from Delia O'Donoghue's studio on Upper Main Street.

Undoubtedly, the Minister’s visit will remain an unforgettable memory for the students, who were delighted to have their enterprise and business efforts acknowledged in such a way.

JEP coordinator and class teacher Claire Smith was delighted to welcome the Minister into the classroom. Both students and teacher wish to thank Minister Foley for her visit. They also wish to thank all those who supported their business throughout the year, especially Murphy’s Convenience Store, Brosna, who agreed to sell their bracelets in the local community, further promoting their business.

Finally, the school would like to thank Marie, Jerry and the entire JEP team who guided and supported them through every step of their journey into the world of business.

The interest generated through JEP, may very well pave the way forward for these future entrepreneurs!!