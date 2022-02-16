Minister Foley helps launch childhood reading initiative at Caherleaheen NS

Minister for Eduation Norma Foley TD with Drum teacher Martin, Darragh, Ewan, Aaron and Sean (back) pupil Jakub, Dan O'Shea and Brendan Grieve Enterprise Holdings, Elaina Ryan CEO Children's Book Ireland, Mary Connelly School Principal and Vivian Nolan Chairperson Board of Management at the presentation of books by Enterprise Holdings as part pf the ROAD Forward Campaign at Caherleaheen National School, Tralee on Monday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Minister for Education Norma Foley was in Caherleaheen NS this week to give away copies of ‘Why the Moon Travels’ by Oein DeBhairduin to children there.

The donation is part of Enterprise’s ROAD (Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity) Forward programme, which is a $55 million global initiative funded by Enterprise’s philanthropic arm, the Enterprise Holdings Foundation, to promote early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.

Students at Caherleaheen National School in Tralee were among the first pupils to receive copies of the book through the programme at a special event attended by Minister Foley.

‘I am delighted to be launching the ROAD Forward initiative here in Tralee. Introducing children to reading at a young age is crucial and initiatives like this go a long way to fostering an appetite for reading in our schools. It is said that books are uniquely portable magic and this initiative will transport a myriad of Irish children and young people into a world of Irish folk and fantasy through the power of reading,” said Minister Foley, speaking at the launch.

“‘Why the Moon Travels’ which preserves and showcases the wonderful oral tradition of the Irish Traveller community. I hope all the pupils receiving a copy of this book enjoy it and share with their friends and families the unique tales it captures," she continued.

Speaking of the initiative, Enterprise’s Managing Director for Ireland, Brendan Grieve, said: ‘Enterprise has a long-standing relationship with communities across Ireland and we continue to support this through initiatives such as ROAD Forward, which stands for Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity. These are values that are central to everything we do at Enterprise.’

‘We’re incredibly proud to partner with Children’s Books Ireland and are grateful to Norma Foley for supporting today’s launch. It’s a brilliant book, which I hope will give a lot to the pupils. As a father of four, I understand the positive impact that a love of reading can have on children and the opportunities that it can bring as both a source of pleasure and empowerment. I hope the children enjoy Why the Moon Travels and that it helps to foster a life-long love of the written word.’