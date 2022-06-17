Minister Eamon Ryan to address public meeting in Killarney on Decarbonising Kerry

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications will address a public meeting at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney this Thursday, June 23.

Decarbonising Kerry will be the subject of a public meeting in Killarney later this week, with Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport, Environment, Climate and Communications addressing the topic.

“Climate action at the speed and scale we need now is not going to be easy,” says Minister Ryan. “But we can and will be good at it. My sense is that most Irish people do like the idea of a green island going green. Kerry is already rising to this challenge.

“We are seeing innovation in agriculture in West Kerry and initiatives being taken by the tourism industry, on which the county is so dependent. Along our climate journey we have to listen and bring people with us. We have to make sure that every person matters and every place matters. I’m looking forward to hearing more about what’s already happening in Kerry to achieve this.

The Green Party’s Killarney representative, Diarmaid Griffin, says the meeting will be a great opportunity to discuss how we reduce our carbon emissions in Kerry.

“We’re making progress in decarbonising transport, tourism and agriculture and we’ll be hearing from experts in those fields on the night,” he says. “It will be chance for us to take stock and see how else we can move forward. I’d encourage everyone to come along.”

The meeting will be held in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney at 7pm on Thursday June 23. It is part of Minister Ryan’s two-day visit to Kerry.