Mini tornado thought to have hit Ballyduff

Locals in Ballyduff have shared reports of what they suspect was a mini tornado after bad weather caused significant damage to property in the area.

High winds and lightning strikes have hit the county over recent days, with some of the worst damage being reported from Ballyduff. Locals have shared images after what they claim was a mini tornado, which apparently damaged sheds, cars, and slating on homes and a local Church. Locals have also reported a tree being felled, and there was reportedly damage also to windows and walls locally.

Lightning-strike data, which is recorded by Valentia Observatory, outlines multiple strikes across the county yesterday (Friday) and on Thursday night. While the recorded strikes on Thursday night occurred in the south and west of the county, the more-sustained Friday-afternoon incidents were centred primarily on north and east Kerry.

The Kerryman is aware of several incidents of homes in the west Kerry area being affected by thunderstorms, which caused outages to satellite, phone, and internet services. The Kerryman is also aware of local fire services responding to a precautionary call-out to a home in the Lios Póil area following a lightning strike. Nobody was injured in the incident.