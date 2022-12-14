‘Mind over matter’ for winter swimmers in Kerry as they continue their daily dip for charity

Sheena Sweeney who is undertaking '12 Dips in Decemembr' for the Irish Heart Foundation with her friend Natalie O'Shea.

Sheena Sweeney and Ciara O'Sullivan who are undertaking '12 Dips in December' for the Irish Heart Foundation.

While most of us are wrapped up inside two Kerry women are facing the freezing conditions outside to continue their daily dip at Rossbeigh beach.

Since early December sisters Sheena Sweeney who lives in Beaufort and Ciara O’Sullivan who lives in Glenbeigh have been taking almost daily swims at the beach in a bid to raise funds for charity.

And despite the continuing freezing temperatures they are continuing their dips but admit that it has indeed got a lot colder since last week.

"We have the whole of December to do it and we were flying up until the bad weather but it has definitely got colder,” says Sheena

"It is mind over matter .. When you go down and see the sun shining you can't wait to get in, you are fooled into thinking it is August!.”

The two women even dipped last week on Thursday night as part of a Full Moon Swim on what was one of the first coldest nights of the year and they are determined despite the current conditions to complete their planned ‘12 Dips in December' for the Irish Heart Foundation.

The pair are swimming only in their togs but have added boots and gloves for some warmth but despite the conditions they are enjoying the experience having never swam in the winter before.

"This is our first year doing this, we only started dipping in December. We are not seasoned winter swimmers but we love it. I am surprised at how much we are enjoying it, you feel great after it.”

“You feel refreshed, there are great positives to it. It is great for mental health.”

Sheena said they started the 12 dips for the Irish Heart Foundation as it is a worthy cause and given Sheena and her husband's John Paul’s involvement with the Beaufort and Killarney First Responder groups it is more than fitting that their chosen charity is the Irish Heart Foundation.

"I took part in Healthy Heart day at the Anam Centre in Killarney and it woke me up to the work the Irish Hearth Foundation are doing," she explained.

So far the girls have raised almost €600 and they are now hoping that they will even raise more funds as they come close to having completed the 12 dips.

Donations can be made here https://www.facebook.com/donate/495223935917120/10159131532292327/