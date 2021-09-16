Milltown to walk the walk with 24-hour fundraiser

Members of Milltown Castlemaine GAA Club Eoin McClure, Andrew Doherty, Michael Heasman, Darragh Doherty (second row from left) Suzy Doherty, Danny McClure, Club Chairman John Foley, Ann Hogan, Susan Sheehan; (back from left) Liam Doherty, Ian Twiss, Matt Standen and Gary Landers of Mid Kerry Veterinary Centre Milltown, sponsors; and Chairman Field Development Committee Emmett Spring at the new tarmac path all around the new pitches at Milltown Castelmaine GAA Grounds, Milltown. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

There aren’t many reasons to commit to walking around the same stretch of track for 24 hours straight, but for all involved in Milltown/Castlemaine GAA club the reason is crystal clear.

That’s because it will help fund the construction of the latest phase of the club’s Field Development Project, a 550-metre community walking track.

This past weekend saw the launch of the club’s upcoming 24-hour walkathon, which will involve club members continuously walking around the brand-new track in an effort to raise funds towards the project.

Starting at 12 noon on September 25 and continuing straight through to 12 noon the following day, September 26, 24 teams will take one hour each in the relay that’s set to make for a fun-filled day for the community.

Already completed as part of the field development project are the two training areas and main pitch, which have been laid with a new, sand-based system. A brand -new 270-seated stand is near completion, as well as an area for socialising to accompany the 600-metre walking track, which is sponsored by local business Mid Kerry Veterinary Centre.

“Volunteers have been working hard to prepare the area for the laying of the track, which is due for completion this week. The 24 Hour Walkathon will be the perfect event to open such a fantastic amenity for the community,” said Danny McClure this week.

Anyone wishing to participate enter online or sponsor a team can visit the club website on https://milltown-castlemaine.clubforce.com/

Additionally, people can join a team by contacting Club Secretary Susan Joy Sheehan on Secretary.milltowncastlemaine.kerry@gaa.ie