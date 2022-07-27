Milltown the place to be this weekend for Féile Lughnasadh

Neasa O’Shea, left, Louise O’Shea and Peadar O’Shea, launching ‘Féile Lughnasadh’, this years Irish traditional festival in Milltown, Co Kerry. It takes place from Thursday 28 - Sunday July 31. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

The only place to be for all the family this August weekend has to be Milltown with four nights of live open air concerts planned for the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The weekend will see the return of Féile Lughnasadh to Milltown with the best acts in the trad business in the line-up including Sharon Shannon, Jiggy, Killarney band The Rising, as well as local talent in the festival club and in the local bars.

Kids events include Thursday night parade and storytelling and games in the square on Sunday. Young musicians will be welcome to perform in the festival club also. All the main acts play live at 9pm on the gig rig in the square.

Another popular favourite in Milltown is the outdoor Céili, always a great spectacle and reaches back to the days of crossroads dances. Uí Bhriain are a huge draw for dancers and it's sure to be a great event.

Féile Lughnasadh has a full programme of events on Sunday as well as the céili, including the Food and Craft Fair, kids’ events and the Street Entertainment Competition which will all create a wonderful atmosphere in Milltown.

Milltown Listry CCE have brought some of the top performers in traditional music over the last twenty-five years and this bank holiday will be more of the same.

Organiser Owen O’Shea has fond memories of memorable nights, with crowds enthralled by the best in the business.

“Bringing the best to our town is a huge part of the work of our local Comhaltas group, and we are very proud to have provided such musical experiences to the people of Kerry.”