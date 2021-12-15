Milltown prepares to develop a ‘coherent vision for the future’

Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers' Association members Stewart Stephens Chairman, Frank Stephens, Richard Miller, Jim Flinders, Michael Crowley (back from left) Micheal Collins, Richard Barry, Paddy Genifer, Phelim Gleeson, Mike Burke, Pat Lyne, Billy Downes Secretary, Michael O'Keeffe, Chris Edwards, Gary Fernane, Padraig Griffin at their Annual Clean Up of the Laune in co-operation with An Taisce National Spring Clean at Beaufort Bridge on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin.

The community in Milltown has welcomed the announcement of funding of €100,000 to develop what will be the first-ever town-centre plan in the county.

Milltown is one of Kerry’s fastest-growing settlements. Some 400 houses were built there during the Celtic Tiger, and 200 more are planned under the new County Development Plan. However, no plan was ever drawn up to accommodate this growing population.

Now experts will look to put exactly that kind of plan in place – a plan that will deal with every aspect of the town.

"This is to develop a coherent vision of what do we want Milltown to be in 10 years' time, in 20 years’ time. We want people to move here, not to be a commuter town. We want people to settle here and live here...What do you need and want in a community to get that. What makes a community? The fabric of the town, the social spaces, transport. Hopefully it will encompass everything,” said Chairman of Milltown Chamber Alliance Stewart Stephens.

"It is a big project. We need the expertise,” he added.

He said the funding is the first step in developing this plan and is hugely welcome: "'This is a fantastic news for Milltown and we are looking forward to developing the plan.”

To date, the community has undertaken trojan work to seek the views of the people who live there. In one of the most comprehensive surveys ever undertaken in Kerry the views of the public were sought on every single aspect of the town's future. From this, and following a series of workshops, a draft plan with 32 proposals for projects for the town was drawn up.

Projects to support employment – including a possible light industrial-business park, a digital hub and re-development of vacant buildings – are mooted, along with other proposals including an arts centre at the former Church of Ireland; an open-air amphitheatre; and expansion plans for schools, the GAA and the créche.

Minister for Education and Kerry TD Norma Foley (Fianna Fáil) welcomed the announcement of €100,000 for Milltown, as did Deputy Brendan Griffin (Fine Gael).