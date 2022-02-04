Milltown included as Govt launches Town Centre regeneration

The government has officially launched its strategy to breathe new life into town centres at 26 locations nationwide – Milltown in County Kerry among them.

Last December, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced that €100,000 in funding would be allocated to each selected location via local authorities to develop a ‘Town Centre First’ plan.

The Town Centre First initiative sets out to reduce vacancy rates and dereliction in town centres, and a dedicated Town Regeneration Officer will be in place in Milltown to drive future development. Milltown’s plan will be produced by a local team made up of community and business representatives from sectors such as business, housing, and heritage, and a national oversight and advisory group will monitor policy delivery and implementation.

The policy is underpinned by 33 actions with an eye to reviving towns socially and economically; providing housing; and tackling dereliction and vacancy.

“Town Centre First will arm our towns with the ability to map out and deliver on their own unique vision, helping to revitalise Rural Ireland and deliver on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’,” Minister Humphreys explained at today’s launch.

“We know that so many of our towns, particularly in rural Ireland, face considerable challenges.

“But they also have extraordinary potential…With investment under the likes of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund and the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund, we will ensure our towns become even better places to live, work and raise a family.”