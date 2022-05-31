Milltown boys thank everyone for their generosity following death of parents

The four Clifford brothers, who lost both their parents within months, have this week thanked everyone for their generosity and support since the death of their parents.

Milltown brothers Patrick (21), Jack (14), Andrew (8) and Conor (5) lost both their parents to cancer within the past year, leaving them reliant on support and help from their extended family and the wider community who have rowed into to help them.

Their mom, Elaine, who was originally from Kilgarvan, died in August last year, and just five months later, their father, Padraig, also passed away. He was diagnosed with cancer on January 17 after becoming unwell in December, and he lost his battle with the illness on January 25. Their tragic deaths at such a young age had left the boys on their own.

To try and help them in recent months a fundraising campaign to help the four boys buy their family home was set up and exceeded all expectations raising more than €355,000 in just two weeks and raising in total €380,000.

Read More

The largest donation to date was €10,000 from MK Pipelines Incorporated, based in San Francisco. There have also been donations of several thousand.

The boy's aunt Mary Hayes and their grandfather James Clifford launched the GoFundMe page on April 27 to raise funds to allow the boys purchase their rented home in Milltown. This house has treasured memories of their parents, Padraig and Elaine and they are now delighted that the funds have been raised to ensure they can continue to live in their home.

This week the family thanked everyone for their support.

“We are humbled and sincerely grateful for the phenomenal generosity heir fundraiser has received. In the space of a month, the GoFundMe page has raised more than €386,000 euros with donations from all over the world. It has surpassed all expectations and it is hard to put into words how grateful we are.”

“The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Clifford boys and they could not have coped without the huge support of their extended family, friends and neighbours. They want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their comfort, support, kindness and generosity. The monies raised has been put in trust fund for the boys, it will allow Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor purchase their home in Milltown and help with future living and educational costs. Thank you all sincerely for your generosity and kindness, it will never be forgotten,” said their aunt Mary Hayes.