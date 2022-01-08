Milltown-based farmer takes on national ICMSA role

Kerry’s influence on the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) is long-standing, and the county’s tradition has a new chapter with the election of a Milltown dairy farmer as the association’s Dairy Committee Chairperson.

And Noel Murphy has said that his three-year term will see a continuation of his predecessor Gerald Quain’s focus on base milk price, while he told The Kerryman that dairy farmers have never been better informed as to what co-ops are paying and, crucially, what they could be paying.

Mr Murphy milks more than 100 cows, and his farm, located about one mile from Milltown, supplies to Kerry PLC. He has previously served as county chair of the association and is currently secretary at county level, while he is also the secretary of the association’s Castlemaine branch.

“I’ve been involved in ICMSA with years, a long, long time,” he told The Kerryman.

“Our big priority is base milk price, that’s the most important thing for dairy farmers, that’s where they make their living, and it’s important that the base price is at a decent level.

“Markets are pretty buoyant at the minute, and we feel more could have been paid out. We’re looking for an end-of-year bonus from co-ops as they didn’t match the base price during the year, especially if you look at the Ornua purchasing-price index, which was at 41.5 cents a litre depending on who you talk to. The highest base price, I think, is around 38 or 39 cents, so we think it’s achievable to pay a little bit more.”

Mr Murphy takes over from Gerald Quain, who has served his two three-year terms, and he said that, thanks to Mr Quain and the association, farmers are now better-informed than ever when it comes to where the market stands and what co-ops are actually paying out.

“About two years ago, we introduced a milk-price tracker which, obviously, tracks prices paid, nationwide,” he said. “We have an app to compare prices between other co-ops, so farmers know what they’re being paid and, as well as that, what they’re not being paid.”

Farmers, as a result, are now perfectly capable of following the markets and calculating even minute price movements as well as – if not better than – co-ops themselves.

Mr Murphy added that the rising cost of inputs, such as fertiliser, is also on his radar, and the association will be looking into what can be achieved to help farmers’ pockets in this line as well.