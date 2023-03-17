Mid-Kerry St Patrick’s day celebrations show true community spirit

Killorglin, Milltown, Castlemaine and Glenbeigh turn green for St Patrick's day
A sense of community is what St Patrick’s day celebrations are all about and no-where was this community spirit more evident than in the towns and villages across mid-Kerry that came together for their parades.
Some of these were on a much smaller than those in the county’s main towns but what they lacked for in size and crowds they more than made up for in spirit and pride as young and old came out to celebrate St Patrick’s day with laughter and fun.
From Castlemaine to Milltown, Killorglin and Glenbeigh parades wound their way through the streets with communities showcasing their wonderful floats to mark the national holiday and celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023.