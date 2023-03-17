Kerry

Mid-Kerry St Patrick’s day celebrations show true community spirit

Killorglin, Milltown, Castlemaine and Glenbeigh turn green for St Patrick's day 

Members of Killorglin's Ukrainian community who were the Grand Marshals in this year's parade in Killorglin. Expand
Killorglin's parade makes its way across the bridge as it enters the town, Expand
Marie Cahill and Angela Sheehan enjoying the entertainment in Library Place in Killorglin. Expand
Killorglin AFC group taking part in the Killorglin parade Expand
The group representing Laune Rangers GAA Club taking part in the parade in Killorglin Expand
Members of the Irwin School of Irish Dancing getting ready for Killorglin's parade. Expand
The after parade entertainment in Library Place in Killorglin. Expand
Ger Healy The Singing Jarvey taking part in the parade in Milltown. Expand
Colour Co-ordinated for the day...at the Milltown parade,Patrick and Charlotte O'Connor. Expand
Aiden Breen,Daithi Breen,Shauna O'Brien and Daniel Breen at the parade in Milltown. Expand
Linus, Darina and Mary Burke in the parade in Milltown. Expand
Milltown Castlemaine GAA group taking part in the parade in Milltown. Expand
Ken O'Neill and friends getting ready for the Milltown parade Expand
Alice O'Sullivan,Helen Kate Griffin,Grace Keary Zara and Kate O'Sullivan all the parade in Glenbeigh. Expand
Jason Clifford,Cara Moriarty and Reese Murphy at the Glenbeigh parade. Expand
Eileen Griffin,Jack Kennedy,Lauren O'Riordan,Chris Clifford,Hannah Knightly,Keelin Donnell, Jason O'Sullivan,Tony Santry and Dennis Roche taking part in the Glenbeigh parade. Expand
Ready for road at the Glenbeigh parade, Celine Roche,Siobhan O'Sullivan,Maureen Dunphy and Declan Sheehan all from Glencar. Expand
Diva for day....Chris Clifford gets help with his make up from Leita O'Sullivan at the Glenbeigh parade. Expand
Group from Keel GAA taking part in the Castlemaine Parade. Expand
Group from St Josephs National School Castlemaine getting to take in the parade in Castlemaine. Expand
Attending the Castlemaine parade JJ and Michelle Flynn,Tara Ahern Expand

Sinead Kelleher

A sense of community is what St Patrick’s day celebrations are all about and no-where was this community spirit more evident than in the towns and villages across mid-Kerry that came together for their parades.

Some of these were on a much smaller than those in the county’s main towns but what they lacked for in size and crowds they more than made up for in spirit and pride as young and old came out to celebrate St Patrick’s day with laughter and fun. 

From Castlemaine to Milltown, Killorglin and Glenbeigh parades wound their way through the streets with communities showcasing their wonderful floats to mark the national holiday and celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2023.

