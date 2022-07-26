19-year-old Listowel native Michael Hennessy, who was killed in an horrific road accident outside the North Kerry town on Sunday, is remembered this week as a hugely-popular young man gifted in everything from acting to engineering.

The engineering apprentice was killed when the car he was driving crashed into a tree in Ballinruddery on the R555 road outside his home town on Sunday at roughly 2.40pm.

News of the fatality rocked Listowel in the immediate aftermath of Kerry’s All-Ireland victory.

Two passengers in the car were left with serious injuries and are recovering from the crash in hospital at present, The Kerryman understands.

Michael was hugely-popular among his age cohort in the North Kerry town and beyond, the son of a very well-respected family to whom the community rallied in their unimaginable hour of grief.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them at Listowel Garda Station – in particular anyone who might have recorded footage of the event on a dashcam.

Gardaí and ambulances raced to the scene as the alarm was raised, with Mr Hennessy tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Both passengers were rushed to University Hospital Kerry for treatment of injuries initially described as serious but not life-threatening.

Tributes to the fun-loving young former student of Coláiste na Ríochta poured in on social media in the wake of the tragedy.

“Rest easy Mike thanks so much for everything you really were a gentleman and such a character I’ll miss and love you forever,” wrote one friend.

“Never failed to throw a smile on my face on any bad days and a pure heart of gold. I’ll remember and cherish every memory and laugh we’ve had Michael and especially your contagious smile that would brighten anyone’s day. You’re loved and missed by us all and will forever be remembered,” wrote another in just two examples of the numerous tributes to have been posted in memory of the young man. A statement from his alma mater Coláiste na Ríochta described Michael as a gifted student, adept in everything from engineering to acting.

Indeed, he helped the secondary clinch a win in a prestigious robotics competition in recent years, it said.

“Michael was a very much loved and respected student, he became involved in all aspects of school life, he participated in sports, was a member of our Student Council, he was also a wonderful actor and participated in a number of school plays. Michael’s main forte was Engineering, he was a member of the school robotics team who won the Kerry Vex Robotics Championship in 2019, of which we were very proud,” Principal Iseult Glynn said in it, adding:

“On behalf of Colaiste na Riochta I would like to extend our condolences to Michael’s parents, family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you at this most difficult time.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. “I would also like to spare a thought too for the two young people currently in hospital following this accident, may they have a speedy recovery.”

Michael is survived by his mother Susanna, father Paudie and their partners Mike and Andrea, brothers John, Darragh and Killian, sisters Hayleigh and Siun, grandmothers Phyll and Rose, grandfather Gussie, uncle Tony, aunt Ellen and relatives. His remains were to repose at his home in Billeragh from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday; with his Funeral Mass from St Mary’s Church at 3pm on Thursday to be followed by interment at Finuge Cemetery.