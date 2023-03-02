Michael Smith delivers fine lecture on Kerry Antarctic explorer Tom Crean

The Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society (KAHS) has laid out an exciting rota of events and outings for the year ahead, but there could hardly have been a better kick-off to 2023 proceedings than bringing author Michael Smith to speak in front of a full house at Tralee library.

That was the case last week as Mr Smith – whose acclaimed book, ‘An Unsung Hero’, was widely credited as a landmark step in lifting the cloak off Antarctic explorer Tom Crean’s extraordinary achievements to the general public – delivered a lecture to more than 120 people.

Annascaul man Crean, who was an integral part of multiple expeditions to the Antarctic in the early 1900s, was again Mr Smith’s focus in ‘Tom Crean: The Creation of an Icon’.

The lecture was described as both informative and entertaining, with accounts of the Annascaul man’s incredible feats blended beautifully with anecdotes highlighting his strong, quiet, resilient character.

“It was a great success,” said KAHS President Tony Bergin. “124 came along, so it was standing room only.

“Michael Smith was excellent, and people love Tom Crean.”

A full rundown of the Society’s events and outings for 2023 is viewable at www.kerryhistory.ie. Annual membership of €35 includes receipt of copies of the Society’s magazine and journal, both published annually.