Michael “over the moon” as he collects keys to Killarney house he won in draw

Michael Ambrose from Ardagh, County Limerick pictured with his wife Geraldine opening the front door after he collected the keys of his new home, a 4-bedroom house in Killarney worth €355,000 at the weekend which he won in the The Grand Raffle for the Boherbue National School Fundraiser "winyourdreamhouseinkillarney" which took place on Monday January 3 of this year. Also in photo are members of the Boherbue School Fundraising Committee including Marie Casey, School Principal, Chairman John McCarthy, Margaret Herlihy, Jack Murphy, Seamus Lenihan, Carmel O'Mahony and Tina Dunston. Photo by Don MacMonagle

It's not every day that you get a phone call telling you that you’ve won yourself a brand new house but that’s exactly what happened to Limerick man Michael Ambrose back in January of this year when he was told that he was the lucky winner of a brand new house right in the heart of Killarney.

A West Limerick man from Ardagh, Michael’s 2022 got off to the best possible start when, back on January 3, he got the call from the organisers of ‘The Grand Raffle' – a fundraiser organised in aid of Boherbue NS – that he had won with Michael joking this week that it helped ease his back to wirk blues after Christmas.

Almost nine months on from this phone call, Michael, his wife Geraldine and the rest of his family finally got their hands on the keys to the new home and he spoke to The Kerryman afterwards about how he’s feeling and his plans for the beautiful 4-bed roomed house in Killarney worth €355,000.

"It was back on January 3 of this year that I got the call to say I'd won. It was around 9pm in the evening and I remember that I was feeling very depressed that I had to go back to work after having two weeks off for Christmas but the call cheered me right up, we were absolutely over the moon when we heard the news," he said.

"It's a fabulous house in a fabulous location. My son, James and his partner, they are going to go living there and they'll be moving in there around the end of September I think. We'll have use of it whenever we go down there then too,” he continued.

The fundraising committee said that they are delighted with the funds raised and look forward to upgrading the facilities in the school for current and future generations of children.

The committee said they wish to pay a sincere thanks to everyone who bought tickets, sold tickets and helped promote the raffle since the launch of the fundraiser in back in April 2021.

The Board of Management said they would like to give a special thanks to the hardworking and dedicated fundraising committee who ensured that this fundraiser was a huge success: The members were John McCarthy, Jack Murphy, Margaret Herlihy, Gerard Linehan, Tina Dunston, Eileen Daly and Stephen Lynch.