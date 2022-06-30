Michael Lanigan: ‘LNG would be a great asset. I just hope I live long enough to see it’

Michael Lanigan holds the picture of himself that appeared in The Kerryman when he was appointed Chairman of Tarbert Development Association in 1962 (Picture by John Kelliher).

The more things change, the more they stay the same is how Michael Lanigan probably reflects on that day 60-years ago when he was appointed Chairman of Tarbert Development Association.

Much has changed in that time, but not exactly the way Michael and the people of his generation had envisaged it would.

Michael took the wheel of the association in 1962 when bright visions of economic and infrastructural prosperity in Tarbert were key targets.

On his appointment as chairman in ‘62, Michael’s picture appeared in The Kerryman with the headline: ‘Michael Lanigan has faith in the future of Tarbert’.

Things didn’t quite develop as Michael had intended over the past six decades, with Shannon LNG being the latest in a list of failed projects to halt Tarbert’s progress.

Michael recalls when land was first bought in the Shannon Estuary and all the potential this created in the eyes of locals.

“60 years ago, International Free Port Company were supposed to develop an oil refinery in Tarbert. TDs Kit Ahern and George Colly even turned the sod for the foundation of the refinery before the General Election. But it never developed,” he explained.

“There were even talks about building a luxury cruise liner on the estuary, that never development either. Then LNG was promised, and sure you know the story there. We’re very disappointed about all this. What we didn’t get over the years we tried very hard to get,” Michael said.

Michael explains that 85 percent of the parish of Tarbert is in favour of LNG. It remains his wish to see it come to fruition.

“I’m waiting 60 years to see something happen here that will change things, it’s badly needed. You have no development in this part of north Kerry at the moment. This [LNG] is what we’re banking on as there is nothing else in the pipeline,” Michael added.

Aside from the local creamery [since closed] and sporadic construction jobs, little else has managed to boost Tarbert’s economy in a sustainable way since the 1960s.

The construction of the ESB power station managed to stem the tide in terms of emigration, as it created much needed employment. However, some of the land purchases had the opposite effect of prosperity for a time.

Michael says when the International Free Port Company bought land in the 1960s, those whose farmlands were purchased moved away to counties Limerick and Tipperary.

“There were at least 10 or 12 families left the area that time. That was a huge cost to the town and its businesses. That sale wasn’t without its impact. It’s always going to be hard to strike a balance,” Michael said.

“Tarbert was the first oil-fired station built by the ESB on the Shannon. You would have had in the region of 30 or 40 houses built in Tarbert for the workers.

"That kept the place going, as did Aughinish Alumina which employs a few people from the area. This kept a good few at home,” he added.

Lastly, Michael praises the hard work of the current Tarbert Development Association, led by chairman Brian Carey.

Michael states that they continue ‘to work extremely hard’ at keeping Tarbert to the front of north Kerry’s socio-economic aspirations.

“Only for the Tarbert Development Association we would be completely lost in terms of planning projects and creating ideas. It has been good for the area.

"But LNG would be a great asset, it’s the one we need. I just hope I live long enough to see it happen,” said Michael.