Michael J O’Connor ‘saw it all in his 108 years’ mourners told as Ireland’s oldest man is laid to rest

Michael O'Connor Muckross who passed away at the grand old age of 108. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

When Michael J O’Connor passed away last Sunday, the news made RTÉ headlines; Kerry’s and Ireland’s oldest man passed away just two months short of celebrating his 109th birthday.

Until just a short time before his death, Michael was hail and hearty, and his Funeral Mass on Friday heard that he would have ‘cheekily’ enjoyed the media attention his passing brought.

"He would have said ‘sure I’d expect that,'” said Fr Kieran O’Brien, who celebrated the Mass and was a close friend of Michael’s. He visited him often, and even more so recently, when he was unable to attend Mass but wanted to celebrate his faith at home.

Fr O’Brien enjoyed chatting with Michael, and after the chats, Fr O’Brien would ask him would they pray and receive Holy Communion, to which Michael would reply, “that is the purpose of the exercise”.

Fr O’Brien noted Michael’s faith and generosity to the parish but most of all he said it was wonderful to know Michael.

"He was the oldest man in Ireland, and what a joy to be part of Michael’s story; will we ever see the likes again?” Fr O’Brien said.

The congregation who gathered to say goodbye to Michael also heard of the stories he could share and the changes he had seen in his long lifetime.

“He often gave the listener [stories of] what life was like, and it was better than any book you could read, life without electricity and water,” Fr O’Brien said.

"Michael lived through wars, World War I as an infant, World War II as a Radio Operator, and he recalled memories of the Civil War and the War of Independence."

Michael survived a bout of Spanish Flu at the age of six, and about a century later, there were photos of him taking the vaccine for COVID.

"Michael saw it all over his 108 years,” was how Fr O’Brien put it.

His Funeral Mass heard that his secret to a long life was ‘moderation’ and his practical advice was “be honest in your dealings”

Michael received a Papal award from Pope Francis, which took pride of place in his home, as did all the educational accolades his children and grandchildren have obtained. They all hang in his home on what his daughter, Avril, said is known as ‘The Wall’, and this stood as a symbol of his appreciation of education having come from a long line of teachers.

Avril told his Mass that he had made ‘giant leaps in his life’, with transport changing from a horse and pony to a T4 model car to flying Concorde.

Following World War II, his career branched into what became the Irish Aviation Authority. He played a key role as head of North Atlantic Communications.

She said he enjoyed his retirement, spending time in his beloved garden, and he was proud of his splendid display of roses. He was a also a member of Lough Lein Anglers and Killarney Bridge Club.

Avril thanked everyone who looked after her beloved dad over the years, and it was fitting that Michael’s remains were removed from the Church for Burial in Aghadoe to the song of ‘The Parting Glass’.