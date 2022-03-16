Michael Healy-Rae: ‘Excise cuts didn’t go far enough’

Independent TD and forecourt owner Michael Healy-Rae has criticised the Government for merely “messing with” excise duty on fuel, saying the cuts introduced last week didn’t go nearly far enough to counteract rising prices.

He said that he did not know, however, what Healy-Rae’s Mace was currently charging for fuel as “it’s my daughter who sees after all that”.

Deputy Healy-Rae was especially critical of a two-cent cut on agri-diesel, describing this as “an insult to farmers, the fishermen, to agricultural contractors”.

“There was a lot of noise about the Government bringing it down, and they didn’t bring it down half of what we wanted,” he told The Kerryman. “I and my colleagues in the rural independents’ group, we had a motion to bring it down a lot further than that. Bringing down the agri diesel by two cents was crazy.

“Six months ago, I said that the excise take on fuel was too much and that it should be reduced…If we’re heading for three Euros per litre, which I truly believe we are, that will make the cost of motoring, work, and living absolutely unbelievable.

“It’s already having a knock-on effect on deliveries, be it hardware, food, clothing. Everything is starting to get scarce and get expensive.”

The Independent Group had sought a 58-cent reduction for petrol and a 45-cent cut for diesel. Finance Minister Paschal Donohue said this was not possible as it would bring both fuels below the minimum rates allowable under the energy-tax directive, and he added that he was bringing the excise duty on diesel down “to the lowest level currently permissible”.

Fuels for Ireland said the excise cut “won’t even counter that [rising fuel costs],” pointing out at the time of last week’s cuts that wholesale diesel prices had risen by 22 cents per litre in a day. Deputy Healy-Rae insisted that “there has to be a complete overhaul” on fuel tax.

He also reiterated his criticism of Environment, Climate and Communications Minister Eamon Ryan’s suggestion that motorists should drive more slowly to cut their fuel costs.

“Tell that to a man at 4.30 in the morning that has a big lorry of timber behind him…tell him to slow down when he’s coming over the county bounds, and instead of slowing down, it’s backwards you’re going,” Deputy Healy-Rae said.

“That man [Minister Ryan] never pulled, pushed, mowed, cut, or spread anything, so he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”