Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Michael Healy-Rae: ‘Excise cuts didn’t go far enough’

Michael Healy-Rae Expand

Close

Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae

Michael Healy-Rae

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Independent TD and forecourt owner Michael Healy-Rae has criticised the Government for merely “messing with” excise duty on fuel, saying the cuts introduced last week didn’t go nearly far enough to counteract rising prices.

He said that he did not know, however, what Healy-Rae’s Mace was currently charging for fuel as “it’s my daughter who sees after all that”.

Privacy