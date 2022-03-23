Michael Healy-Rae denies making homophobic remark at Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during Dáil spat

‘How could I apologise when I meant nothing by it’ is Michael Healy-Rae’s response to allegations that he made a homophobic remark to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar during a war of words in the Dáil on Tuesday.

The two politicians were locked in a bitter row over the Shannon LNG project when it descended into insults about personal backgrounds.

During the row, Deputy Healy-Rae said to the Tánaiste, ‘off with you with the airy-fairies and see how far it will get you.’

The Tánaiste took umbrage and hit back by saying ‘it was not nice’ what the Deputy had said.

“It is not nice what you said to me either, Deputy, just there, quite frankly. Reflect on it and think about it. Just think about what you said," the Tánaiste replied.

When contacted by The Kerryman on Wednesday morning, Michael Healy-Rae strenuously denied his remarks carried any homophobic reference, and that he has no intention of withdrawing them or apologising.

“If anybody checks the record of the Dáil they’ll see that the phrase ‘away with the airy-fairies’ is a phrase I’ve used over and over again. It’s a complete deflection tactic by the Tánaiste not to answer my question, but instead to go letting on he was offended,” he said.

Deputy Healy-Rae added that Leo Varadkar knows ‘full well’ that he did not mean the remark in a disparaging sense towards his sexuality.

“He knows I meant nothing by it because he has nothing else to say to defend himself,” he said.

"I asked how on the same day he [the Tánaiste] came out and said he was against Shannon LNG while a group of Fine Gael Councillors stood in front of a picture up in Tarbert saying they were for it. I asked him to address that. He never answered but only went on with this other childish nonsense about me using the word ‘airy-fairy’".

When asked if Michael Healy-Rae understood that the use of such a term might seem offensive to gay people, he replied.

“Absolutely not. No. And if anybody thinks I should apologise for it, not a hope in the world because I meant nothing by it. Am I to go back on the record of the Dáil so and apologise for every time I used it? How could I apologise when I meant nothing buy it. If you want to Google how many times I used that phrase you can,” he said.

Also during the row, Deputy Healy-Rae added that the people of Ireland can ‘look at the Tánaiste and listen to him or they can look at me and listen to me’ and decide who they think is more in tune with what the people of Ireland require.

The Tánaiste accused Deputy Healy-Rae of standing for the past, while he stood for the future on the matter of sourcing the country's energy.

"The Deputy would rather come in here and make personalised digs about people in government than make hard decisions that might cost him a few votes in Kerry," said the Tánaiste.