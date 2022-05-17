Michael Fassbender’s moving tribute to the late Donal Courtney: ‘For me he will always be my mentor’

Michael Fassbender has paid tribute to his late mentor and friend Donal Courtney, pictured here in the background, as Michael gave a workshop to students from St Brendan's College in Killarney in September 2021. Photo by Marc Conte.

Hollywood star and Killarney native Michael Fassbender yesterday paid a moving and heart-felt tribute to the late Donal Courtney, someone who had been a mentor and a friend to him since he was a teenager.

Tributes had been flowing in for the late Killarney man following the shocking and sad news that broke at the weekend that the hugely talented and more importantly, well-loved actor, had passed away aged 52 following a short illness.

Donal, who had become nationally and internationally known thanks to his incredible performance in the one-man show 'God Has No Country' - a play written by Donal himself – which told the tale of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty's war time exploits in Rome during World War II.

Donal is credited with introducing a young Fassbender to acting and the pair had recently established an acting school –the West End School of Arts – in the ‘12 Years A Slave' star’s old childhood home in Killarney.

Fassbender wrote yesterday in his tribute to Donal, posted on the West End House School of Arts website, that since the pair met when he was just 17 years old, they had remained close and firm friends ever since.

"The encounter was something that would change my life immeasurably. We remained firm friends ever since,” said Fassbender,

"The first thing that struck me about Donie was how he engaged with me as a peer and not a teenager.” Donie had “a positivity to him that was absolutely infectious and an endless generosity both as a performer and human being”, he added.

Going on, Fassbender wrote that not only was Donal hugely talented as an actor but he also possessed wonderful qualities as a person first and foremost.

“His talent was as much a force of nature as it was eminent. His sense of human nature was uncanny. He would make himself the butt of the joke so everyone around him could gain confidence from it,” he wrote.

“He understood people’s insecurities very well because he wore his own on his sleeve. Showing personal vulnerabilities so you could feel safe revealing yours. He was kind, just and honest, with a wicked sense of humour,” he continued.

"He is remembered by his family first and foremost, which for him was where his inspiration, joy and heart belonged. The rest of us will feel blessed and lucky for whatever time we’ve been able to share in his company," the tribute continued.

As for the future of the school that they had established together, Fassbender finished his tribute to Donal by saying that he and everyone involved in the school, a place that he said would be Donal’s “legacy”, would strive to continue on and to honour his work.

“West End House School of Arts is Donie’s legacy and we will do our very best to honour him through our work in this unique Place that he created,” the tribute read.

"For me he will always be my mentor. I will call on him in times of hardship and crisis and celebrate moments of joy with him. He stays with me always,” the tribute finished.